Back in the day, Sept.1, 1969: Eugene Skinner becomes first Black assistant superintendent in OPS

Eugene Skinner.

Eugene Skinner, principal of Long School, in 1959. The Omaha Tech graduate was the first Black principal in the Omaha Public Schools.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Fifty-three tears ago today, Eugene Skinner started his first day as assistant superintendent of schools in the Omaha Public Schools. He was the first Black person to reach this administrative level at OPS.

Skinner went from director of community relations to assistant superintendent for community and human relations, a new position. 

He had suffered racism as a Black youth growing up in Omaha and battled to open doors for others.

Skinner was once the fastest high school athlete in Nebraska. He won state titles in the 440-yard dash in 1932 and 1933 at Omaha Tech.

Skinner attended the University of Iowa because the University of Nebraska and other schools in the Big Six, predecessor to the Big Eight Conference, could not give athletic scholarships to Black athletes at the time.

He joined the Omaha Public Schools in 1940 at Long School as the first Black permanent teacher. In 1947, he became the first Black school principal in Nebraska. Before becoming an assistant superintendent, he was the first of his race to be a junior high school principal, and the first to serve as the district's director of community relations.

Throughout his 39 years working in the OPS, Skinner pushed for social change internally. He made it his mission to get black teachers into predominantly white schools, and he fought to get the 1976 desegregation order implemented. 

One of his most outstanding characteristics was that he was never too busy to stop and talk with any youngster. He gave pep talks, encouragement and kind words

