Back in the day, Sept. 11, 1966: North Omaha's George Bryant Center holds dedication ceremony

The George Bryant Basketball Center was dedicated and named for a nationally known musician on Sept. 11, 1966.

The Rev. John Killoren, then-pastor of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in North Omaha, opened the basketball center in 1966. During the civil unrest of the 1960s, Killoren wanted to offer more community outreach by providing lighted basketball courts at 24th and Burdette Streets, on church-owned property that covered almost a square block. A shelter and restrooms were built near the courts with money from government and private funding.

The center's namesake, George Bryant, not only was a top musician, but he also was dedicated to working with youths, teaching them music and encouraging them to stay in school. In addition, he was choir director at St. Benedict for many years and a trustee of the parish. Bryant received papal honors on two occasions for his contributions to the life of the parish and the community.

The center drew big names to help the kids, from hometown heroes Gale Sayers and Bob Boozer to national newsmakers such as Oscar Robertson. More important, it was a draw for youths who, in bell bottoms and Keds, played basketball from sunup until past sundown against the same backdrop of red-brick buildings.