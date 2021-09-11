 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Sept. 11, 1966: North Omaha's George Bryant Center holds dedication ceremony
Bryant Center, an outdoor basketball facility with five black-top courts, lights, bleachers and an electric scoreboard, was dedicated in September 1966 on an empty lot at 24th and Burdette Streets.

 THE DURHAM MUSEUM

The stories are distinct, but their origin is the same: a neighborhood so vibrant, so unified that individual accomplishments and devastations touched every house from Tech High to Kountze Park. A neighborhood where, depending on the night, they might see Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Ray Charles, James Brown, Joe Louis, Jesse Owens or Jackie Robinson – just walking down 24th Street. A neighborhood despite its humble size and remote location in middle America, became a progressive beacon in the national protest movement, recognized by would-be presidents and would-be revolutionaries.

The George Bryant Basketball Center was dedicated and named for a nationally known musician on Sept. 11, 1966. 

The Rev. John Killoren, then-pastor of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in North Omaha, opened the basketball center in 1966. During the civil unrest of the 1960s, Killoren wanted to offer more community outreach by providing lighted basketball courts at 24th and Burdette Streets, on church-owned property that covered almost a square block. A shelter and restrooms were built near the courts with money from government and private funding.

The center's namesake, George Bryant, not only was a top musician, but he also was dedicated to working with youths, teaching them music and encouraging them to stay in school. In addition, he was choir director at St. Benedict for many years and a trustee of the parish. Bryant received papal honors on two occasions for his contributions to the life of the parish and the community.

The center drew big names to help the kids, from hometown heroes Gale Sayers and Bob Boozer to national newsmakers such as Oscar Robertson. More important, it was a draw for youths who, in bell bottoms and Keds, played basketball from sunup until past sundown against the same backdrop of red-brick buildings.

In the 1960s, Jimmy Redden was a 20-something whom Killoren tapped to sell $5 memberships to keep the Bryant Center open. The young Omahan also was part of the church’s lobbying contingent that went to Washington, D.C., asking for funding.

“Bryant Center back in the day,” recalled Redden, “was the bomb. Every court, every night was full.”

