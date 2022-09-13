Back in the day Sept. 13, 1965: John F. Kennedy College opens in Wahoo

After a three-year nap, the campus of the old Luther Junior College in Wahoo, Nebraska, awakened Sept. 13, 1965, with the opening of the new John F. Kennedy College, a nonsectarian school named after the late president. The earlier school was closed three years prior when Luther College merged with Midland College in Fremont.

Kennedy College was the state's first four-year college to open in more than a decade, and it was the only college to bear the late president's name.

The college opened after Wahoo-area businessmen raised funds to buy the campus for $300,000.

The board of trustees adopted a "guaranteed tuition" plan for students enrolling. '"Students will be given a guarantee that their tuition will not be increased during their four-year enrollment," said Chairman Lee Bronson. "We believe this will be of help to parents of the students in financial planning. Tuition for the initial semester was $350.

Located on a beautiful 20-acre site, the college had six buildings. Most picturesque was Old Main, which housed the administrative offices.

The school had a director of religious activities and a faculty of 14. The college offered a four-year liberal arts course with 215 students registered for the first fall term. The college also planned and succeeded in having a strong athletic program, excluding football, because it was too expensive.

When Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts senator and brother of President Kennedy, visited the college in April 1966, he marveled at how quickly it all came together.

"I bring you the warm appreciation of the Kennedy family," he said at the college's first Founders Day.

Financial problems and sparse enrollment doomed the private liberal arts college, which closed in May 1975, when JFK awarded its last 54 degrees.