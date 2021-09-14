Back in the day, Sept. 14, 1986: North Branch Library renamed for Charles B. Washington

Longtime Omaha civil rights activist Charles B. Washington was honored 35 years ago today as the North Branch Library was renamed for him.

About 300 people, including many Black community leaders, Mayor Mike Boyle and Nebraska Attorney General Robert Spire attended the rededication at the library at 2868 Ames Ave.

Washington, a reporter for the Omaha Star for 48 years, was remembered by several speakers at the rededication as a champion of the young and a believer in education.

Mildred Brown, owner and publisher of the Omaha Star, praised Washington's intellect, adding that naming a library after him was fitting.

"Mr. Washington was a reader," she said. "There was very little he couldn't tell you. He inspired all of us. Omaha will never forget him, and I don't think anyone who ever met him will forget him."