Back in the day, Sept. 14, 1986: North branch of library renamed for Charles B. Washington

Longtime Omaha civil rights activist Charles B. Washington was honored 36 years ago today as the north branch of the Omaha Public Library was renamed for him.

About 300 people, including many Black community leaders, then-Mayor Mike Boyle and then-Nebraska Attorney General Robert Spire attended the rededication at the library at 2868 Ames Ave.

Washington, a reporter for the Omaha Star for 48 years, was remembered by several speakers at the event as a champion of the young and a believer in education.

Mildred Brown, owner and publisher of the Omaha Star, praised Washington's intellect, adding that naming a library after him was fitting.

"Mr. Washington was a reader," she said. "There was very little he couldn't tell you. He inspired all of us. Omaha will never forget him, and I don't think anyone who ever met him will forget him."

Washington touched the life of Omaha in a variety of ways. In his work as a writer for the Omaha Star and as a television host, he frequently focused on the struggle for minority rights.

A number of young athletes in the Black community treated him as a mentor. He encouraged youths to stay in school and study hard.

His was a familiar face at City Hall, where he sometimes spoke and sometimes picketed and where, after he died in April 1986, the flag was lowered to half-staff in his honor, on the orders of Boyle.

Washington's career covered a historic period of civil rights progress. He interviewed Malcolm X. He sparred verbally with Billy Graham over the depth of Graham's commitment to civil rights.

R. Jerry Hargitt, a member of the Omaha Public Library Board, said at the 1986 ceremony that not only the Black community, but also the White community should rededicate itself to what Washington stood for.

"He was after racial equality," Hargitt said.

Perhaps one of the reasons for Washington's effectiveness was the force of his personality. He had the ability to be an uncompromising advocate and a friendly person at the same time. He saw the worth in people, no better how humble, and let them know it.

Washington, who was 62 when he died, was active in the Urban League of Nebraska and was host of a league television show, "Omaha, Can We Do?"

Washington displayed his dedication to minority rights and better race relations in corporate boardrooms, government offices and even in his own home, where Black people and White people met to talk about easing tensions during periods of racial unrest in Omaha in the 1960s.

At the rededication event, Boyle; Washington's brother, Robert of Omaha; and his sister, Emmalyn Collins of Phoenix; unveiled a portrait of Washington and a plaque honoring him.

The plaque calls Washington "a leader, an activist and a fighter who championed the cause of blacks, young people, the poor, and the elderly."