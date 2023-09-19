Clear skies 36 years ago today provided a golden day and a starry night for a Memorial Stadium crowd of young and old, rural and urban, as they welcomed Willie Nelson to Nebraska for the Farm Aid III concert.
Nelson stepped onto a stage in the north end zone at noon on Sept. 19, 1987. His band broke into the song "Whiskey River," beginning a show that lasted more than 10 hours and contained nearly 40 acts.
Farm Aid wasn't all for entertainment. Nelson developed the Farm Aid idea with a serious side: He wanted the event to focus attention on the problems of agriculture and to raise money for programs that help financially distressed farmers.
Concert tickets cost $20.75 each, which organizers said covered the expenses of producing the concert. University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials said the concert went smoothly. They praised the conduct of the crowd, which they said consisted of at least 60,000 attendees, 10,000 of them on the plywood-covered football field.
The concert was televised as a telethon, with viewers asked to call in pledges. Television coverage of the concert began at noon on the Nashville Network on cable television and ended at 8 p.m.
The final two hours of the concert were syndicated and carried across the country by local broadcast stations.
Nelson and his fellow concert performers gathered on stage for the finale, "This Land is Your Land," just as the nationally syndicated television production signed off.
Photos: A look back at Farm Aid III in Lincoln, 1987
Willie Nelson and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Martin Massengale speak at a July 1987 press conference in Lincoln announcing the signing of a contract to hold the Farm Aid III concert at Memorial Stadium.
JIM BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
End zone meeting: From left, UNL Chancellor Martin Massengale, Willie Nelson and Husker coach Tom Osborne survey the field at Memorial Stadium. Nelson's T-shirt said, "Age and treachery will always overcome youth and skill."
JIM BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Farm Aid III stage takes shape in the north end zone of UNL's Memorial Stadium before the concert.
MEL EVANS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Willie Nelson kicks off the Farm Aid III concert at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19, 1987. His band broke into "Whiskey River," beginning a show that lasted more than 10 hours and contained nearly 40 acts.
CHRIS YOUNG, THE WORLD-HERALD
A rousing welcome for Willie Nelson at Farm Aid III: From left, Teresa Wood, Stacey Harwood and Doug Luther, all of Des Moines, applaud and shout as the concert organizer took the stage.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
"Keep America Growing" was the message on the Farm Aid III sign as fans gathered for the concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 19, 1987.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rock and country fans jam into UNL’s Memorial Stadium to see and listen to the 10-hour Farm Aid III concert.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Farmers at Farm Aid III: Anabelle and Gail Lange, farmers from Atlantic, Iowa, take in the show.
JIM BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stars come out at night: Performers from the concert participate in the grand finale at Farm Aid III, held on Sept. 19, 1987, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The musicians sang “This Land Is Your Land,” and Joe Walsh then added 15 more minutes of entertainment.
CHRIS YOUNG, THE WORLD-HERALD
