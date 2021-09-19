Back in the day, Sept. 19, 1987: Farm Aid III, Willie Nelson draw at least 60,000 to Lincoln

Clear skies 34 years ago today provided a golden day and a starry night, for a Memorial Stadium crowd of young and old, rural and urban, as they welcomed Willie Nelson to Nebraska for the Farm Aid III concert.

Nelson stepped onto a stage in the north end zone at noon on Sept. 19, 1987. His band broke into the song "Whiskey River," beginning a show that lasted more than 10 hours and contained nearly 40 acts.

Farm Aid wasn't all for entertainment. Nelson developed the Farm Aid idea with a serious side: He wanted the event to focus attention on the problems of agriculture and to raise money for programs that help financially distressed farmers.

Concert tickets cost $20.75 each, which organizers said covered the expenses of producing the concert. University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials said the concert went smoothly. They praised the conduct of the crowd, which they said consisted of at least 60,000 attendees, 10,000 of them on the plywood-covered football field.

The concert was televised as a telethon, with viewers asked to call in pledges. Television coverage of the concert began at noon on the Nashville Network on cable television and ended at 8 p.m.

The final two hours of the concert were syndicated and carried across the country by local broadcast stations.