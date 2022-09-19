 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Sept. 19, 1987: Willie Nelson draws crowd of 60,000 to Farm Aid III in Lincoln

Willie Nelson kicks off the Farm Aid III concert at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19, 1987. His band broke into "Whiskey River," beginning a show that lasted more than 10 hours and contained nearly 40 acts.

Country singer Willie Nelson staged the Farm Aid III concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 19, 1987, as a benefit for farmers.

Clear skies 35 years ago today provided a golden day and a starry night, for a Memorial Stadium crowd of young and old, rural and urban, as they welcomed Willie Nelson to Nebraska for the Farm Aid III concert.

Nelson stepped onto a stage in the north end zone at noon on Sept. 19, 1987. His band broke into the song "Whiskey River," beginning a show that lasted more than 10 hours and contained nearly 40 acts.

Farm Aid wasn't all for entertainment. Nelson developed the Farm Aid idea with a serious side: He wanted the event to focus attention on the problems of agriculture and to raise money for programs that help financially distressed farmers.

Concert tickets cost $20.75 each, which organizers said covered the expenses of producing the concert. University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials said the concert went smoothly. They praised the conduct of the crowd, which they said consisted of at least 60,000 attendees, 10,000 of them on the plywood-covered football field.

The concert was televised as a telethon, with viewers asked to call in pledges. Television coverage of the concert began at noon on the Nashville Network on cable television and ended at 8 p.m.

The final two hours of the concert were syndicated and carried across the country by local broadcast stations. 

Nelson and his fellow concert performers gathered on stage for the finale, "This Land is Your Land," just as the nationally syndicated television production signed off.

