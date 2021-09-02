Back in the day, Sept. 2, 2010: The Omaha Royals' final game at Rosenblatt Stadium

Mike Moustakas hit the last homer, Jordan Parraz scored the last run, Jarrod Dyson had the last hit, and Round Rock's Brandon Barnes made the last out. But when Omaha Royals left-hander Tim Collins unleashed the final pitch of a 6-2 victory at 9:42 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2010, it marked an end of an era.

And baseball at Rosenblatt Stadium was no more.

The Omaha Royals' victory 11 years ago today, before a nostalgic and increasingly festive announced crowd of 23,795 at Rosenblatt, signaled the end to baseball in the 62-year-old ballpark, which still had a few football games scheduled for fall.

But baseball — professional minor league baseball — is the reason the park was built. And the Sept. 2 game was the final regular-season event, complete with pregame and postgame festivities. There was only a slight chance that the Royals, which rebranded as the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2011, would host a playoff game.

“It was a nice night, a nice ending for Rosenblatt with all the big names that were here,” Omaha Manager Mike Jirschele said.

The Royals (78-62) at least gave fans an entertaining and competitive final 13-game homestand with each game carrying playoff implications. Crowds on the final homestand were well above normal.