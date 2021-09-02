Back in the day, Sept. 2, 2010: The Omaha Royals' final game at Rosenblatt Stadium

Mike Moustakas hit the last homer, Jordan Parraz scored the last run, Jarrod Dyson had the last hit, and Round Rock's Brandon Barnes made the last out. But when Omaha Royals left-hander Tim Collins unleashed the final pitch of a 6-2 victory at 9:42 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2010, it marked an end of an era.
And baseball at Rosenblatt Stadium was no more.
The Omaha Royals' victory 11 years ago today, before a nostalgic and increasingly festive announced crowd of 23,795 at Rosenblatt, signaled the end to baseball in the 62-year-old ballpark, which still had a few football games scheduled for fall.
But baseball — professional minor league baseball — is the reason the park was built. And the Sept. 2 game was the final regular-season event, complete with pregame and postgame festivities. There was only a slight chance that the Royals, which rebranded as the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2011, would host a playoff game.
“It was a nice night, a nice ending for Rosenblatt with all the big names that were here,” Omaha Manager Mike Jirschele said.
The Royals (78-62) at least gave fans an entertaining and competitive final 13-game homestand with each game carrying playoff implications. Crowds on the final homestand were well above normal.
“It got me in the gut a little bit when I saw that last out being caught out there in center field,’’ said Steve Rosenblatt, son of the former mayor who was instrumental in getting the place built. “Because that was it.’’
The night closed with Steve Rosenblatt hitting a final pitch delivered by Tom Kelly, grandson of the pitcher of the same name who threw the first pitch at the stadium in 1948. After a fireworks display, it was time to say goodbye.
Reliever Tim Collins pitched a perfect ninth, getting Barnes to fly to center for the final out.
“It was definitely exciting,” Collins said. “I know how much history is here, and it was an honor to actually throw the last pitch. I didn't think about it while I was out there, but thinking about it now is pretty cool.”