Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Elusive inmate recaptured after escape from County Courthouse

Debonair burglar, prison inmate and escape artist Kenneth Kitts was captured 71 years ago today after escaping from the Douglas County Courthouse one week earlier.

Kitts had been brought to Omaha from the Nebraska State Penitentiary as the government's witness in a $100,000 jewel heist.

He was captured on Sept. 21, 1951, unarmed and pleading, in a beer joint on the outskirts of Fayetteville, Tennessee, which is about 100 miles west of Chattanooga. The surrender was as meek as Kitts' break from freedom had been bold.

Before he escaped on Sept. 14, Kitts, 34, gave enough testimony to convince a federal commissioner that three men should be held for federal grand jury action. Kitts implicated the three in various phases of a 1949 robbery.

During a break in testimony, Kitts asked to go to the men's room, and Lt. John W. Duffek, a guard at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, took him down to the one at the end of the hall on the courthouse's first floor. Kitts' hands were handcuffed in front to a belt.

Kitts fled from the restroom when Duffek permitted him to go to an open stall after freeing one of his hands from the handcuffs. The guard was out of Kitts' sight at a urinal when he made his break.

The officer, who was armed with a submachine gun loaded with .45 shells and a .38 revolver at the time, said: "If I had seen him after he slipped out that door, you would be writing his obituary."

Kitts had bragged to World-Herald reporter Bill Billotte the morning of his escape that he was in condition for a sprint. Billotte noted that the burglar had lost about 40 pounds since he'd entered the penitentiary and looked to be in good physical condition.

"Oh, I'm in running shape," Kitts replied.

This escapade was not the first escape or escape attempt for the 15-year serial criminal. He previously escaped from the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 22, 1951. In that case, Kitts got a 24-hour lead on authorities and wasn't recaptured for 17 days. He also tried to escape from the Nebraska State Penitentiary on July 6, 1951. He was found by prison guards in the attic of his cellblock, trying to tunnel into the wall with a saw blade.

In the September Douglas County escape, 20 FBI agents and state police, who had been drawn into middle Tennessee by following Kitts' trail, closed in on the tavern.

In an interview with a World-Herald reporter, Kitts later said his biggest mistake was getting rid of a car he stole in Council Bluffs in Springfield, Tennessee.

"They didn't know who I was until that time. My fingerprints were all over the car."

The small army of agents and officers swooped down on the roadhouse and caught him running out the back door before it was dark enough for him to flee without a car. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail at Chattanooga, where extraordinary precautions were taken against escape. He was placed in leg irons and locked in a cell. An FBI agent was posted in front of the cell to keep him under constant guard.