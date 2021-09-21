Back in the day, Sept. 21, 1951: Inmate captured after daring escape from Douglas County Courthouse

Kitts had bragged to World-Herald reporter Bill Billotte the morning of his escape that he was in condition for a sprint. Billotte noted that the burglar had lost about 40 pounds since he'd entered the penitentiary and looked to be in good physical condition.

"Oh, I'm in running shape," Kitts replied.

This escapade was not the first escape or escape attempt for the 15-year serial criminal. He previously escaped from the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 22, 1951. In that case, Kitts got a 24-hour lead on authorities and wasn't recaptured for 17 days. He also tried to escape from the Nebraska State Penitentiary on July 6, 1951. He was found by prison guards in the attic of his cellblock, trying to tunnel in the wall with a saw blade.

In the September Douglas County escape, 20 FBI agents and state police, who had been drawn into middle Tennessee by following Kitts' trail, closed in on the tavern.

In an interview with a World-herald reporter, Kitts later said his biggest mistake was getting rid of a car he stole in Council Bluffs car in Springfield, Tennessee.

"They didn't know who I was until that time. My fingerprints were all over the car."