Back in the day, Sept. 25, 2005: Nebraska Humane Society's 16th annual Walk for the Animals

Dogs being carried in shoulder bags or in people's arms were a common sight at Elmwood Park on Sept. 25, 2005, where hundreds of furry friends accompanied their owners to the Nebraska Humane Society's 16th annual Walk for the Animals.
Some were dressed for success, from a Boston terrier in a pirate outfit to a greyhound underneath a cardboard box labeling it as a bus line.
Costume contest judge Becky Hansen of Omaha said the sight was a first for her. She and the other judges struggled to choose a winner among the 24 well-dressed entries. Originality was key.
In the end, Mushu, one of two walking hot dogs in the competition, won first prize.
Courage points went to the dachshund, who was walking among Labradors, Great Danes and Newfoundlands, flanked by two foam buns and topped with make-belief ketchup or relish — a ready-to-eat wiener dog.
Organizers estimated that 4,000 people and their dogs attended the event, which featured costume, talent, and look-alike competitions, a dog walk and a silent auction to raise money for the Humane Society in Omaha.
The walk rounded out a three-day Adopt-a-Thon during which the Humane Society adopted out cats and dogs at half price to make room at its Omaha shelter for animal evacuees from the Gulf Coast.
Humane Society spokeswoman Pam Wiese said the shelter found homes for 86 dogs and 145 cats during the three-day span, an average of 77 animals a day. Usually, the average is 22 animals a day.
The first Walk for the Animals sponsored by the Humane Society was held in May 1990 at Standing Bear Lake. Beth Brown, event coordinator, said 125 people and 100 dogs walked the three-mile course at that time. The walk-a-thon raised $5,600 in pledges for the Nebraska Humane Society, Brown said.
The event began as an effort to raise awareness, funds and fun, said Brown. She said she wanted to promote the Nebraska Humane Society's activities.
"We have the bad reputation of being dog catchers and killers," she said. "People don't think about all the good we do."
In addition to "dog catching," the organization sponsors many educational programs.