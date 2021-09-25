Back in the day, Sept. 25, 2005: Nebraska Humane Society's 16th annual Walk for the Animals

Dogs being carried in shoulder bags or in people's arms were a common sight at Elmwood Park on Sept. 25, 2005, where hundreds of furry friends accompanied their owners to the Nebraska Humane Society's 16th annual Walk for the Animals.

Some were dressed for success, from a Boston terrier in a pirate outfit to a greyhound underneath a cardboard box labeling it as a bus line.

Costume contest judge Becky Hansen of Omaha said the sight was a first for her. She and the other judges struggled to choose a winner among the 24 well-dressed entries. Originality was key.

In the end, Mushu, one of two walking hot dogs in the competition, won first prize.

Courage points went to the dachshund, who was walking among Labradors, Great Danes and Newfoundlands, flanked by two foam buns and topped with make-belief ketchup or relish — a ready-to-eat wiener dog.

Organizers estimated that 4,000 people and their dogs attended the event, which featured costume, talent, and look-alike competitions, a dog walk and a silent auction to raise money for the Humane Society in Omaha.