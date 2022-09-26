Back in the day, Sept. 26, 2012: Tom Osborne announces retirement as Nebraska's A.D.

Ten years go today, Tom Osborne announced his retirement as athletic director at the University of Nebraska. Osborne, who had returned to the University of Nebraska in 2007 to help mend an athletic department that was hurting, said that his stay would end Jan. 1, 2013.

Osborne told University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Harvey Perlman of his intentions in August.

“I was honored that he asked me to do this job five years ago,” Osborne said. “At the time he asked me, I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea or not. But hopefully it’s worked out well.

Osborne, 75, started with a joke about the aging process before telling a press conference packed with news media members and Husker athletic department personnel of his plan.

Perlman called it a privilege to work with Osborne, whom he coaxed out of retirement when NU fired Steve Pederson in October 2007. Perlman said Osborne stabilized the athletic department, made some promising coaching hires and brought the Husker facilities to a new level.

Osborne hired six head coaches during his time as athletic director: Bo Pelini (football), 2008; Chuck Chmelka (men’s gymnastics), 2009; Darin Erstad (baseball), 2011; Dave Harris (cross country), 2012; Tim Miles (men’s basketball), 2012; and Stacy Underwood (rifle), 2012.

Perlman and Osborne together also negotiated Nebraska’s move from the Big 12 to the Big Ten, a conference change that became official July 1, 2011.

Osborne's era at NU started in 1967, when Bob Devaney added Osborne to the Husker football staff. Osborne then succeeded Devaney as head coach in 1973, starting a 25-year run in which Nebraska posted a 255-49-3 record and won national championships in 1994, ’95 and ’97.

Under Osborne, Nebraska won nine or more games and played in a bowl every season between 1973 and 1997. In his last five seasons, the Huskers had a 60-3 record that, at that time, stood as the most wins in a five-year span by any team in college football history.

“At some point, whether you’re able to function or not, the perception is that getting old can get in the way,” Osborne said. “So I don’t want to be one of those guys where everybody is walking around wringing their hands and wondering what they’re going to do with him.”