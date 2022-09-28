Back in the day, Sept. 28, 2008: First U.S. bridge to link two states opens

They walked, they biked, they pushed strollers, they led dogs, and along the 3,000-foot-trek above the Mighty Mo, those who crossed the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge for the first time 14 years ago today also felt the sway, mugged for pictures and marveled at the marriage of man and nature.

Hawks circled in a perfect, still blue sky above the twin 210-foot pylons planted in the Missouri River. Below, a parasailer carried by a rainbow-striped sail floated gracefully under the bridge. A dozen boats honked their horns.

More than 1,000 people waited in line for the 1:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at Playland Park in Council Bluffs. Each received numbered wristbands. The person with the winning number would get to cross first. That person was 11-year-old John Hollandsworth, a student at Fairview Elementary School in Bellevue.

He described America's first pedestrian bridge to link two states — in this case, Nebraska and Iowa — as "good" and "beautiful."

Kerrey, the former U.S. senator and governor from Nebraska for whom the bridge is named, secured a $19 million federal earmark for the project before leaving office in 2000. The Cities of Omaha and Council Bluffs, along with other groups, made up the balance on the $22 million project. HNTB of Kansas City designed the bridge, and APAC Kansas Inc. built it. Construction began in 2006.

In a show that the bridge is a metaphor as well as a monument, the mayors of Omaha and Council Bluffs appeared together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Said then-Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey: "This bridge will forever stand as a reminder of the importance of (our) relationship."

Said then-Council Bluffs Mayor Tom Hanafan: "Two cities together, two states together."