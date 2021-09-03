Back in the day, Sept. 3, 1977: Omaha's first Septemberfest is held downtown

The first day of the city's first Septemberfest celebration was held 44 years ago today on the downtown Omaha block bounded by Douglas, Farnam, 13th and 14th Streets.

The block was the only portion of the Central Park Mall — later the Gene Leahy Mall — that had been developed.

Festival Chairman Terry Moore, who founded the community celebration at a time when big events in downtown Omaha were few, said Septemberfest began as a way to recognize cooperation between labor and business and draw attention to downtown development.

The first Septemberfest marked the return of a great tradition — the old-fashioned Labor Day parade. The return of the custom, abandoned in 1954, was in grand style with more than 80 parade units participating. The theme was labor's contribution to a higher standard of living. About 20 unions had floats built by members.

In the mid-1970s, Moore said, labor, business and the City of Omaha contributed $5,000 each to commission a plan for the downtown Central Park Mall.

"Out of that spirit of cooperation, we helped develop the Central Park Mall, the Conagra campus, the riverfront development ...," Moore said. "Now downtown is a tremendous asset to our city."