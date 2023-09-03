Take a look back at the Labor Day weekend celebration, SeptemberFest, through the years.
The first day of the city's first SeptemberFest celebration was held 46 years ago today on the downtown Omaha block bounded by Douglas, Farnam, 13th and 14th Streets.
The block was the only portion of the Central Park Mall — later the Gene Leahy Mall — that had been developed.
Festival Chairman Terry Moore, who founded the community celebration at a time when big events in downtown Omaha were few, said SeptemberFest began as a way to recognize cooperation between labor and business and draw attention to downtown development.
The first SeptemberFest marked the return of a great tradition — the old-fashioned Labor Day parade. The return of the custom, abandoned in 1954, was in grand style with more than 80 parade units participating. The theme was labor's contribution to a higher standard of living. About 20 unions had floats built by members.
In the mid-1970s, Moore said, labor, business and the City of Omaha contributed $5,000 each to commission a plan for the downtown Central Park Mall.
"Out of that spirit of cooperation, we helped develop the Central Park Mall, the Conagra campus, the riverfront development," Moore said. "Now downtown is a tremendous asset to our city."
The three-day festival offered a kaleidoscope of activities — local and national entertainers, rides, historical displays, fireworks and the parade.
The festival's last-day activities included the ascent of nine hot-air balloons, a pinpoint landing by four skydivers and a half-hour aerial fireworks display.
"Most people had written off downtown Omaha," said Moore, president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. "This was something to bring people back downtown to say, 'Hey, we're doing things.' And it worked.''
Photos: Four decades of SeptemberFest
1977 PHOTO: Clown Shirley Barry offers a balloon to Crystal Ann Browning, 2½ years old, during the first SeptemberFest in 1977 held on the one block of the mall that had been completed.
SEBI BRECI, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 PHOTO: The Teamsters float for SeptemberFest takes shape under the hands of Jeanette Ferrante, 15, left, and Jeanette Cortez, 14.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 PHOTO: Crowds fill the streets near 12th and Webster in SeptemberFest's second year.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1978 PHOTO: The fun was over, but the evidence remains. Leon and Jeff Guenther move tables as the cleanup begins after SeptemberFest.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1979 PHOTO: A crowd of 11,400 filled Rosenblatt Stadium on Aug. 31 for a SeptemberFest concert featuring local band Jonesin’, Santana and the Marshall Tucker Band. The crowd called Marshall Tucker back for three encores. Said the next day’s story in The World-Herald: “The weather was nearly perfect … and the concert was even better."
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980 PHOTO: A tank makes its way down Dodge Street during SeptemberFest. The festival drew an estimated 240,000 visitors that year, organizers said.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
1980 PHOTO: Gary Giaffoglione, left, Bev Rogers and John Lincoln entertained SeptemberFest crowds by doing tricks with a Frisbee.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1983 PHOTO: Margie Schill, 22 months old, waits with her dad for the merry-go-round to stop so she can get on.
BOB TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 PHOTO: Casper the Friendly Ghost makes his way underneath a pedestrian bridge downtown during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 PHOTO: Two-year-old Samuel Veit jumps as a goat sucks on his finger at the petting zoo during SeptemberFest.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1991 PHOTO: Five-year-old Amanda Kindschuh tries out a motorcycle ride on the opening day of SeptemberFest.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 PHOTO: Steven Taylor, 4, zooms down the slide on top of his grandfather, Willie Jenkins, who lost his hat on the ride.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1994 PHOTO: Smokey the Bear is taller than the stoplights near 14th and Farnam Streets as he makes his way down the street during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1995 PHOTO: The Steamfitters union makes its way down Douglas Street with a balloon during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2000 PHOTO: Dakota Neumeister, 3, and her mother, Melissa Neumeister, cool off with a breezy ride on the swings.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
2001 PHOTO: Trevor Larsen, at right in cap, checks out a red vintage Pontiac at the SeptemberFest auto exhibit with Jason Johanns, wearing sunglasses.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: From left, David Buttermore, Colton Clark, 10, and Sara Wyant, 12, enjoy the Double Shock ride at the SeptemberFest at Ak-Sar-Ben.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 PHOTO: Bailey Hartline, 9, and her brother Vince Jr., 8, get a thrill out of the roller coaster at SeptemberFest in the parking lot at the then-Qwest Center.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 PHOTO: A Shriner rides in his miniature Chevy in the SeptemberFest Parade.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Jennifer Lee of Richmond, Virginia, tries the food.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Clockwise from lower left, Michael the Eagle, Uncle Sam, Odie the Dog, Sparky the Dog and Murphy the Leprechaun float near the then-Qwest Center as they wait to hit the road for the Labor Day parade as part of SeptemberFest.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2007 PHOTO: Fun on the slide was a family affair. From left, Lorrie Duncan, son Myles, 2, husband Jarvis Duncan and son Jacob, 2.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2013 PHOTO: Mark Patach, left and Terry Moore were the heart of SeptemberFest. Here, they watch as participants in the SeptemberFest parade set up near 16th and Cass Streets.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 PHOTO: Rashad Thorpe, 9, left, in green, and brother Shyloe, 7, of Omaha, ride on the giant loop.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
2015 PHOTO: The IBEW Local 499 float makes its way down 16th Street during the annual SeptemberFest parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: Uncle Sam is transported by IBEW Local 22 down Capitol Avenue at the annual SeptemberFest parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: A pit bull named Faith, owned by Travis Meisinger of Lincoln, walks with the Ironworkers Local 21 group during the annual SeptemberFest Parade.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Postal worker Phil Jirka, of Omaha, pulls his son Anton, 7, in a makeshift postal wagon during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Nickie Bonar, of Omaha, dressed as Darth Traya, and Tim Lynn, of Nebraska City, dressed as a Snowtrooper, march east on Capitol Avenue during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Jacob McIntosh with Laborers' Local #1140 and son Adrian McIntosh, 5, of Omaha, try to pop bubbles during the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 PHOTO: Children gather candy during the SeptemberFest parade.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 PHOTO: A Yogi Bear balloon is pulled along during the SeptemberFest parade.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Omaha native and world champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, the grand marshal, participates in the SeptemberFest parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Members of the Nebraska Chinese Association march in the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Bob Sullivan of the Ancient Order of Hibernians marches in the SeptemberFest parade.
KEVIN COFFEY, THE WORLD-HERALD
