Back in the day, Sept. 4, 1980: B.B. King performs in Omaha at Civic Auditorium

Forty-one years ago today, B.B. King headlined a show at the Civic Auditorium Arena that was also supposed to feature another blues great, Bobby "Blue" Bland, as the opening act. Bland had to cancel because of illness and was replaced by Tyrone Davis, a veteran R&B shouter and soul-ballad crooner.

King was at his best. His trusted friend, his guitar, Lucile, ably assisted him.

When King arrived in Omaha for the concert, he was greeted at Eppley Airfield by Republican 2nd District congressional candidate Hal Daub.

Daub greeted King with a campaign T-shirt, 12 Omaha steaks and a record album to autograph. "My favorite songs on here are 'Tired of your Jive,' 'Paying the Costs to be the Boss,' and I also like 'I Done Got Wise,' " Daub told King.

According to a World-Herald article written by Preston Love, "King never sang or played his guitar any better than he did that night."

Love described King's voice as rich, warm, clear and said his guitar veritably sang the entire night. King's distinctive vibrato-laden guitar sound — full-bodied, rounded, stinging and emotive — sounded completely appropriate surrounded by amping horns, disco-style drums and fat-bottomed bass.