Back in the day, Sept. 4, 1980: B.B. King performs in Omaha at Civic Auditorium

Forty-one years ago today, B.B. King headlined a show at the Civic Auditorium Arena that was also supposed to feature another blues great, Bobby "Blue" Bland, as the opening act. Bland had to cancel because of illness and was replaced by Tyrone Davis, a veteran R&B shouter and soul-ballad crooner.
King was at his best. His trusted friend, his guitar, Lucile, ably assisted him.
When King arrived in Omaha for the concert, he was greeted at Eppley Airfield by Republican 2nd District congressional candidate Hal Daub.
Daub greeted King with a campaign T-shirt, 12 Omaha steaks and a record album to autograph. "My favorite songs on here are 'Tired of your Jive,' 'Paying the Costs to be the Boss,' and I also like 'I Done Got Wise,' " Daub told King.
According to a World-Herald article written by Preston Love, "King never sang or played his guitar any better than he did that night."
Love described King's voice as rich, warm, clear and said his guitar veritably sang the entire night. King's distinctive vibrato-laden guitar sound — full-bodied, rounded, stinging and emotive — sounded completely appropriate surrounded by amping horns, disco-style drums and fat-bottomed bass.
The concert drew 1,653, The crowd was an interesting mix: about one-third White youths, one-third Black youths and one-third older Black people. All segments seemed equally enthusiastic about King — with the main-floor crowd standing through nearly all of his performance. Love wrote: "That was especially rankling to me because so many performers with so much less talent play the same auditorium and draw much larger crowds."
King's last performance in Omaha was at the Holland Performing Arts Center in 2007. During the 81-year-old bluesman's 90-minute set, he barely played a dozen songs. The rest of the time, King, who died in 2015, chatted up the audience about everything from his cataracts to the time he gave Pope John Paul a new guitar.
But the sold-out audience of blues fans who crowded into the 2,000-seat Peter Kiewit Concert Hall didn't care. They were just happy to be in the presence of the King.
King said the the next day's newspaper would say "Old B.B. was pretty good, but he talked all night."