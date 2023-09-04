Even though it was supposed to be their day off, 250 people showed up on Omaha's riverfront 19 years ago today to learn more about a thing called "Labor."
"Labor" is the title of a monument on the riverfront that commemorates union labor's contribution to Omaha.
The massive bronze, steel and concrete sculpture sits along Lewis & Clark Landing.
The sculpture was dedicated by dignitaries during SeptemberFest, the annual event that's intended as a salute to workers, on Labor Day weekend.
Terry Moore, president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, told the crowd that the sculpture was the second-largest dedicated to labor in the country. The largest was a piece in Detroit.
"Labor" consists of five 8-foot-tall statues of laborers — four men and one woman — working around massive ladles that were taken from the old Asarco refinery in Omaha.
Their expressions and work clothes are meticulously detailed, from the strain on their faces to their buttons and bootlaces. Water descends from ladle to ladle.
Union locals, companies and foundations contributed $1 million worth of labor and money to the project, Moore said.
Local artist Matthew Placzek, 39, said "Labor" was the biggest piece he'd ever done. He said it's also probably his favorite. Placzek said that to create it, he studied photos of laborers from the last century who worked 70 hours a week.
Placzek said he wanted to create a sculpture that people could touch, sit next to and play on.
"This monument stands as a testimony to (union laborers') hard work to make this city a great place," said then-Gov. Mike Johanns. "This monument also recognizes the hard work and contributions of labor in Nebraska."
Photos: Monument to Labor sculpture
In this 2013 photo, a sculpture honoring labor by Matthew Placzek is being installed next to the marina at Lewis & Clark Landing. A bobcat works on landscaping the site.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
In this Oct. 23, 2003, photo, artist Matthew Placzek is all smiles as a crew puts the third figure of a sculpture into place at Lewis & Clark Landing. The figure is part of a 30-foot-high sculpture Placzek created to honor labor unions.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ron Munstermann, left, and Terry Gildon help install eight-feet-high sculptures that are being lifted by a crane at Lewis & Clark Landing on Oct. 23, 2003.
LAURA INNS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Matthew Placzek said "Labor" was the biggest piece he'd ever done. He said that to create it, he studied photos of laborers from the last century who worked 70 hours a week.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Missouri River laps at Omaha’s "Labor" monument in Lewis & Clark Landing on Sept. 26, 2018. The river at Omaha was out of its banks but well below official flood stage.
Nancy Gaarder
"Labor," a sculpture located at Lewis & Clark Landing, symbolizes the role of organized labor in the building of the Omaha area. It also honors all working men and women. More than 39,000 pounds of steel and 500,000 pounds of concrete went into the work. During the 2011 flood, "Labor" was nearly inundated by rising water. Peak levels of the 2011 and 1952 floods are marked on the monument.
HOWARD K. MARCUS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Raindrops cover the face of an ironworker depicted in the "Labor" sculpture at Lewis & Clark Landing in this 2008 photo. The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is in the background.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture of a worker pouring lead is part of "Labor" by Mathew Placzek at Lewis & Clark Landing on North Riverfront Drive.
HOWARD K. MARCUS, THE WORLD-HERALD
One of Matthew Placzek's statues of labor at Lewis & Clark Landing seems to be toiling in the mist rising from the Missouri River in subzero weather in February 2007.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Debris in the Missouri River floats past Matthew Placzek's monument to labor in Riverfront Park in Omaha on March 14, 2019. Flooding affected parts of the metro area that spring.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
In this 2011 photo, Matthew Placzek's "Labor" sculpture at Lewis & Clark Landing was beginning to emerge again from the waters of the flooded Missouri River.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!