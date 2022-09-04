Back in the day, Sept. 4, 2004: Monument to labor dedicated on Omaha's riverfront

Even though it was supposed to be their day off, 250 people showed up on Omaha's riverfront 18 years ago today to learn more about a thing called "Labor."

"Labor" is the title of a monument on the riverfront that commemorates union labor's contribution to Omaha.

The massive bronze, steel and concrete sculpture sits along Lewis & Clark Landing.

The sculpture was dedicated by dignitaries during Septemberfest, the annual event that's intended as a salute to workers, on Labor Day weekend.

Terry Moore, president of the Omaha Federation of Labor, told the crowd just north of Rick's Cafe Boatyard restaurant that the sculpture was the second-largest dedicated to labor in the country. The largest was a piece in Detroit.

"Labor" consists of five 8-foot-tall statues of laborers — four men and one woman — working around massive ladles that were taken from the old Asarco refinery in Omaha.

Their expressions and work clothes are meticulously detailed, from the strain on their faces to their buttons and bootlaces. Water descends from ladle to ladle.

Union locals, companies and foundations contributed $1 million worth of labor and money to the project, Moore said.

Local artist Matthew Placzek, 39, said "Labor" was the biggest piece he'd ever done. He said it's also probably his favorite. Placzek said that to create it, he studied photos of laborers from the last century who worked 70 hours a week.

Placzek said he wanted to create a sculpture that people could touch, sit next to and play on.

"This monument stands as a testimony to (union laborers') hard work to make this city a great place," said then-Gov. Mike Johanns. "This monument also recognizes the hard work and contributions of labor in Nebraska."