Forty-seven years ago today, the Omaha Public Schools began a court-ordered integration directive.

In 1973, seven African-American mothers and some teachers joined the U.S. Justice Department in a lawsuit against OPS, saying the district maintained racially segregated schools. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed the women a victory, ordering OPS to integrate its staff and schools, and busing started Sept. 7, 1976.

The school year opened with 9,300 students bused for integration. Desegregation of the Omaha schools occurred without violence or school bus pickets. Teachers and administrators said that was due to planning and community involvement.

The women who intervened in the government's segregation lawsuit say they had high hopes for what integrated school would mean for Black children. The seven women — Lerlean Johnson, Nellie Webb, Charlotte Shropshire, Zenola Hilliard, Lorraine Patterson, Lillie Gunter and Irene Gunter — had 25 children in school at the time of the lawsuit. Their views of school integration related directly to how well they believe their children were doing in Omaha schools.

When the 8th Circuit Court ordered that Omaha schools be integrated, it said that a school would be considered integrated if it had a black enrollment of between 5 percent and 35 percent. In 1975, 76 percent of the district's 92 schools failed to meet that standard. The integration plan required the busing of nearly one in five students.

The school district's integration effort no longer is under direct court supervision. The original lawsuit against the district was dismissed in 1984 after a federal judge declared integration a success.

The district ended busing in 1999, replacing it with a system of primarily neighborhood schools and magnet schools.