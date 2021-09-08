Back in the day, Sept. 8, 1964: First day of school for Omaha's first Black woman principal

Edmae Swain started her first day as the first Black woman principal in the Omaha Public Schools 57 years ago today.

When she was a girl, other kids called her bossy because she insisted on being the teacher when they played school. She became a teacher, all right. And a leader. And a local pioneer.

Swain was born and raised in St. Louis, where she received her teaching degree from Stowe Teachers College. She later earned a master's degree in educational administration from then-Omaha University.

Her career in education started as a teacher in northeast Omaha's Long and Howard Kennedy Schools in 1947.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Harry Burke appointed Swain principal at Lake Elementary School in North Omaha in 1964. Lake was one of Omaha's four Black schools at the time, and by 1965, it was a completely segregated school.

A party broke out at Swain's house when the appointment was announced. Black friends and colleagues just showed up that evening. There weren't enough chairs for all of them.