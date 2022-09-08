Back in the day, Sept. 8, 1964: First day of school for Omaha's first Black woman principal

Edmae Swain started her first day as the first Black woman principal in the Omaha Public Schools 58 years ago today.

When she was a girl, other kids called her bossy because she insisted on being the teacher when they played school. She became a teacher, all right. And a leader. And a local pioneer.

Swain was born and raised in St. Louis, where she received her teaching degree from Stowe Teachers College. She later earned a master's degree in educational administration from then-Omaha University.

Her career in education started as a teacher in northeast Omaha's Long and Howard Kennedy Schools in 1947.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Harry Burke appointed Swain principal at Lake Elementary School in North Omaha in 1964. Lake was one of Omaha's four Black schools at the time, and by 1965, it was a completely segregated school.

A party broke out at Swain's house when the appointment was announced. Black friends and colleagues just showed up that evening. There weren't enough chairs for all of them.

She received another call from an OPS superintendent in 1969. Then-Superintendent Owen Knutzen asked Swain was if she would transfer and she agreed, making her the first Black principal assigned to a school outside the North Omaha area. Her new assignment was principal of Jackson Elementary, at 31st Street and St. Mary's Avenue — a White school.

The support of Black friends and colleagues was crucial to her success, Swain said.

"There was a support system there that kept me going when I was out there by myself to start with."

"She worked very, very hard to minimize the conflicts that were then existing between kids and parents and the community as a whole," said Norbert Schuerman, former superintendent of the Omaha school district.

But her real contribution to the kids was as a "student-centered administrator." Her contributions to the district during the 1970s, a period of desegregation, were invaluable, he said.

She retired in 1977.

"I feel we need Whites in the all-Black areas, because if they're going to be well-rounded teachers, they need experience from all sides," Swain said. "It's helpful to the teachers and helpful to the children.

"Education shouldn't have any color lines."