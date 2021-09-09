Back in the day, Sept. 9, 2000: Huskers remain unbeaten after overtime win against Notre Dame

What was hyped as a classic matchup between two of college football's storied programs lived up to the billing 21 years ago today at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch put an end to the Fighting Irish's inspired bid to knock off the top-ranked Huskers when he scored on a 7-yard run in overtime. The touchdown, Crouch's third of the game, gave Nebraska a 27-24 victory in a game worthy of the hallowed ground it was played on at the stadium.

"This is a huge win for us, on the road, in a place like Notre Dame," said future Heisman Trophy winner Crouch. "It doesn't get any better than this."

The estimated 25,000 Nebraska fans in the sellout crowd of 80,232 undoubtedly would agree as they saw the Huskers improve to 3-0 all-time in overtime games. Each of those wins came on the road.

In surviving Notre Dame, Nebraska became the first No. 1 team to win at Notre Dame Stadium since 1968. The Fighting Irish had upset top-ranked Miami 31-30 in 1988 and tripped No. 1 Florida State 31-24 in 1993.

The Husker win also gave the Big 12 Conference its first win over the Irish. Notre Dame had been 5-0.