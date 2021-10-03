Ballroom dancing, Ol' Blue Eyes and 'Bubbles' at the Chermot in Omaha

“I never got a card in all the years I lived in Omaha,” Welk wrote in his autobiography “Wunnerful, Wunnerful” (1970). “Eventually, I was forced to leave.”

Sinatra was on the way up in the entertainment world too, making women swoon when he crooned. But during his night at the Chermot, he shared with an Omahan that he had his doubts.

“I got his autograph on a piece of music and I told him how terrific he was. I predicted he would go to the top,” recalled Melena Comine in an interview with World-Herald columnist Robert McMorris in 1977. “He was very pleased, and surprised. He said he wasn’t at all sure he’d make it. He said, ‘Back home in Jersey, they don’t think I can sing at all. They throw apples and tomatoes at me.’”

Two fires about four years apart were too much for the Chermot to stay open. The first blaze was in December 1943, shortly after a swing-shift dance held by Martin-Nebraska plant workers had ended. The second was Oct. 15, 1947, two months after Welk’s last gig there. A three-alarm fire broke out overnight.