Before motels: Omaha's Elmwood Park 'tourist camp' served transcontinental motorists

When development of the transcontinental Lincoln Highway began in 1913, there were no roadside conveniences, fuel stations or lodging.

There weren’t even detailed maps. Motorists instead navigated between major cities by “strip maps” and guideposts, renting rooms in local homes, pitching tents and sleeping in their cars along the road.

Property owners didn’t appreciate the stopovers, said hobby historian Jim McGee.

“The campers left a mess,” fouling the roadside and private land with trash, waste and fire pits, he said.

By 1920, “tourist camps” started popping up in communities to accommodate the growing numbers of travelers. Omaha’s was a municipal facility sponsored by the Omaha Automobile Club in Elmwood Park near 60th and Pacific Streets.

Established in 1921, the campground wasn’t without controversy. The City of Omaha and local businesses financed it, using park buildings to provide clean water, showers, tubs for laundry and stoves for cooking. There even was an assembly room with writing tables and free stationery.

Campers registered their identity, license plate and place of origin and paid 50 cents a day for up to 96 hours in the park.