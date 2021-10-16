Benson Theater renovations bring memories of other area movie houses

On Ames Avenue west of the Suburban were two theaters that opened in 1925, the North Star (later the Ames) at 2413 and the Beacon at 2910. They closed, respectively, in 1960 and 1968. The Beacon had a tall lighthouse out front with a working beacon, and the nautical theme carried inside.

There were others scattered around — an early Dundee at 5019 Underwood Ave., the Gem and the first Benson Theater in Benson, the Hippodrome at 25th and Cuming Streets. The Muse at 2405 Farnam St. began life in 1916 as “a theater for all the family.” Not so when it closed in the 1980s, after showing adult films for the better part of 20 years.

The Queen (1916-1934, by then the Royal) was at 607 Pierce St. in Little Italy and the Hamilton was at 40th and Hamilton (1915-1950). It was called the Fortieth Street Theater when replaced by Martin’s Doughnuts, and now the name lives on as the space has been revived as a theater and event venue.