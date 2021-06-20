Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival

Omaha’s first venture was at 76th and Dodge Streets. Called simply Drive-In Theater at its opening, it had a screen 50- by 60-feet. It covered 20 acres, accommodated 550 cars on 13 ramp levels and includes a refreshment stand and individual speakers. Janet Blair started in the two-year-old “Tars and Spars” that had two showings on opening night, May 25, 1948. Adults paid 60 cents admission, “children and cars free.”

Later that year, Grand View opened on the northeast corner of what are now Fort Crook Road and Harvell Drive in Bellevue. Owned by Everett Petsch from Pleasant Dale, Nebraska, the drive-in was built on the side of a hill with room for 1,000 cars. Petsch applied his skills of contour farming. Grand View began with sound from a central tower. He also laid out a baseball diamond and picnic grounds, then added dirt-track racing the following year in front of the screen. His entertainment complex ended in 1963 with the closure of the drive-in.

Council Bluffs Drive-In, opened in 1950, was just across the “free” South Omaha bridge near 11th Street, north of Lake Manawa. Free was enticing because the area’s only other Missouri River bridge at the time, the Ak-Sar-Ben in downtown Omaha, had motorists paying tolls.