Books abound on Omaha's rich history

This week’s column is one for the books.

Sewer squabbles, traffic snarls and a bakery strike were on the list of the top local news stories The World-Herald covered in 1951. No. 2 in the newsroom poll were the stranger-than-fiction Douglas County Jail breaks, which fed into the No. 1 story: the escapades of habitual criminal Kenneth Allen Kitts.

On Sept. 14, 1951, eight months after Kitts escaped from an Iowa county jail, he fled from a bathroom at the Douglas County Courthouse while a prisoner at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. After eight days on the loose, Kitts was arrested in a tavern near Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Kitts’ exploits as a bank burglar, jewel thief and kidnapper to support a lavish lifestyle captivated the interest of author and former Omahan Larry Hausner.

“The Debonair Burglar,” independently published by Hausner and available through Amazon, is one of the many recent books to tackle Omaha history or be penned by local authors.

Hausner’s book is his first true story after five books of fiction, three of them using Omaha as a backdrop.