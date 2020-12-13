Boys Town's earliest hits: Entertainment played role in growth of home

It was considered a miracle that “Boys Town” (1938) was nominated for Best Picture, and that Spencer Tracy won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Tracy later told his friend and biographer, Garson Kanin, that when he went on stage to accept the Oscar he humbly told the audience that he didn’t deserve it. He thanked Father Flanagan for the honor of impersonating him and accepted the award on his behalf. When Tracy returned to his table, Frank (“The Wizard of Oz”) Morgan told Tracy that he hadn’t seen the movie, but that he sure deserved the best acting award for the speech he had just given!

Tracy later gave his Oscar statuette to Boys Town, where it remains on display. Hardly anyone saw the 1941 sequel, with the same stars, “Men of Boys Town.” But, for authorizing the second film, the home got a whopping $100,000 from MGM.

“Boys Town,” the movie, opened a lot of doors for Father Flanagan. For instance, film producer John Considine Jr. arranged for Boys Town to play football during the 1938 season against the Black-Foxe Military Academy in Los Angeles. Shirley Temple’s brother played for Black-Foxe. Boys Town won 20-12, before a crowd of 10,000, including scores of Hollywood stars.