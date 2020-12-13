Boys Town's earliest hits

Father Edward Flanagan, founder of Boys Town, is probably the most widely-known of Omaha’s historical figures. He and his creation on West Dodge Road are recognized internationally.
A factor that may be underrated in the growth and good fortunes of his home for boys is … Entertainment!
It wasn’t long after the saintly Father moved the home out to “Overlook Farm” in 1921 that he started inviting influential members of the public to visit. The boys guided the visitors on tours while others sang and played their second-hand instruments during lunch.
Soon Father Flanagan was organizing a traveling show with the most talented boys. For transport he bought two horse-drawn circus wagons and emblazoned them in red and gold with the words, “FATHER FLANAGAN’S BOYS’ SHOWS – WORLD’S GREATEST JUVENILE ACTORS.”
Their first tour of Nebraska ended with the boys tired, hungry and at the penitentiary in Lincoln! They had stopped there on the way home and were persuaded to give a show which was enthusiastically received by the inmates.
But living in the wagons on the road didn’t work, and in the ensuing years, travel for the shows was by train. Eventually the boys in the show had their own private railcar. Their last traveling show was staged in 1939.
It wasn’t until Hollywood came to call that Boys Town got into big-time entertainment. In 1938, Father Flanagan received $5,000 from MGM Studios to allow the filming of a new movie on his campus. The movie was, of course, “Boys Town,” and starred Spencer Tracy as the good Father, and Mickey Rooney as a misguided kid who rehabilitates right before our eyes.
It was considered a miracle that “Boys Town” (1938) was nominated for Best Picture, and that Spencer Tracy won the Oscar for Best Actor.
Tracy later told his friend and biographer, Garson Kanin, that when he went on stage to accept the Oscar he humbly told the audience that he didn’t deserve it. He thanked Father Flanagan for the honor of impersonating him and accepted the award on his behalf. When Tracy returned to his table, Frank (“The Wizard of Oz”) Morgan told Tracy that he hadn’t seen the movie, but that he sure deserved the best acting award for the speech he had just given!
Tracy later gave his Oscar statuette to Boys Town, where it remains on display. Hardly anyone saw the 1941 sequel, with the same stars, “Men of Boys Town.” But, for authorizing the second film, the home got a whopping $100,000 from MGM.
“Boys Town,” the movie, opened a lot of doors for Father Flanagan. For instance, film producer John Considine Jr. arranged for Boys Town to play football during the 1938 season against the Black-Foxe Military Academy in Los Angeles. Shirley Temple’s brother played for Black-Foxe. Boys Town won 20-12, before a crowd of 10,000, including scores of Hollywood stars.
During the 1940s, the team traveled from coast to coast, competing with large high schools before as many as 40,000 spectators. Its last game of the 1946 season was against Sts. Peter & Paul High in Miami’s Orange Bowl Stadium. Under Coach Maurice “Skip” Palrang, the Cowboys won, 46-6, and went 11-0 overall. But, because it was the Deep South, Boys Town was forced to hold out all of its non-white players. Father Flanagan vowed never to send the team to the Jim Crow South again.
Perhaps Father Flanagan’s most miraculous accomplishment in the entertainment field was shaping a first-class traveling choir at Boys Town. In 1941, he brought in Father Francis Schmitt to build the finest boys choir in the country. The Choir’s progress was slow, but ultimately it became as great an honor for a boy to be selected for the “first-string” choir, as for the football team.
At Joslyn’s Concert Hall on Sept. 22, 1946, the boys thrilled the audience with their choral warm-up for an eight-week tour across the U.S. The Choir later went on to sing in some of the world’s great music venues, including Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. It often performed for nationwide radio programs.
Our postcard of the choir has a rather touching element. Note that the robe of the boy in the front row, third from the left, has been marked “BILL.” The back of the card, which is from “Martha” to a friend in Dallas, includes the message, “That’s my brother Bill on this card.” Can’t you imagine big sister’s pride?
A different kind of entertainment involving Boys Town was aired by the game show “I’ve Got a Secret” on Sept. 9, 1959. The contestant was John Kresse of Brainard, Nebraska, and his secret was that he was “the first boy in Boys Town.” In 1917, young Kresse had been assigned to Father Flanagan by Omaha’s Juvenile Court, and lived for five months at his first home for boys near 25th and Dodge Streets.
The game show’s panel was baffled by his secret, and sputtered trying to name the capital of Nebraska. They narrowed it to Omaha or Augusta! For stumping the experts that night, Mr. Kresse took away $80 in cash and a carton of Winston cigarettes. Look for the episode on YouTube.
Father Flanagan died on May 15, 1948, during a trip to Berlin to help establish youth care systems for war orphans made at the request of President Harry S. Truman. He is entombed in Boys Town’s Dowd Memorial Chapel. President Truman visited Boys Town on June 5, 1948, and laid a wreath on his tomb.
To describe the good Father as saintly is no exaggeration. In 2015, the Archdiocese of Omaha sent 15,000 pages of documents to the Vatican in support of sainthood for him. It is currently pending.
Next week: Omaha’s Mystery Girl Defies Identification
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
