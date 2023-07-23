Safe crackers in Millard, drifters in Bennington, arsonists in Dundee and Benson, train sparks in Elkhorn.

They were pegged as setting or causing fires in business districts that were considered the worst in the history of those then-villages.

By fighting the fires the best they could, although in most cases it took Omaha’s fire department to finish the job, volunteer firemen and townspeople kept the blazes from wiping out their burgs.

Millard incurred the most recent conflagration, in 1931. We’ll start there.

An explosion rocked Millard’s Peters Auditorium building, which contained four stores, on March 14, 1931. It triggered a fire causing $120,000 in damage to one-third of the business district.

The heroes included Willis and William Boyer, the sons of Maggie Boyer, and their family’s pet. The barking of Butch, a part-police and part-bulldog, woke her up and, seeing flames, she turned in the first alarm. Willis and William broke the door to the city hall to get out the municipal hose reel.

It took the volunteer firemen and three companies from Omaha Fire to extinguish the blaze. The 72,000 gallons of water in the Millard standpipe were emptied and the Omaha crews had to pump from wells to save the rest of the business district.

The state fire marshal determined that the fire started in the Max Herrington drug store and post office on the corner of the building. The door to the drug store safe was missing in the debris, leading to his estimation that burglars were involved.

Bennington’s blaze destroyed four buildings and burned five others the night of April 29, 1913. The fire broke out in the rear of Oft’s Hotel. The first to spot flames rang the church and school bells. Soon, most of the men and women in town were trying to put it out working against high south winds.

The men brought out the hand engine, only for the hose to burn. A bucket brigade from a street pump worked for a while until several were overcome by the heat and smoke. Then the fire jumped the main street to buildings that housed a pharmacy, hardware store, two hotels and a meat market.

The next effort was linking 400 feet of garden hose to get water sucked out of a cistern by a gasoline engine. Now the flames were threatening the residential section. A distress call was telegraphed to Omaha Fire, which put a chemical apparatus and a ladder truck on the Northwestern railroad along with a dozen firemen in the middle of the night.

They brought the fire under control at 4 a.m.

The suspects, apparently never caught, were two vagrants who had been in Bennington the previous day and dined and dashed at Julius Gottsch’s hotel. The day of the fire, the pair were arrested in Washington, the hamlet four miles northwest of Bennington across the county line, returned to Bennington and eventually released. Reports said they left in a “surly and threatening mood.”

Benson’s and Dundee’s fires were months apart in 1911.

The Benson fire of Jan. 18, 1911 gutted the south side of Main (Maple) Street between 62nd and 63rd Streets. The buildings lost included the Eagles Auditorium, said to be the finest of its kind in the state, which had been built less than a year earlier, and a grocery. The combination of 200,000 board feet of wood at the Omaha Lumber and Coal Co. and 200 tons of coal there and at Benson Ice and Coal kept the fire from being totally extinguished for several days.

The Benson Times weekly newspaper reported the fire started in the lumber company stables around 7 p.m. and spread so rapidly across the alley to the Eagles Auditorium that it overwhelmed the local volunteer department. Benson Fire Chief Joe Johnson called in Omaha Fire for assistance. Four companies responded, but their efforts were to keep water on the buildings on the north side of Main, including the Benson school house at 63rd and Main.

Benson lost its main gathering place, its pool room and bowling alley, with the gutting of the Eagles Auditorium, which wasn’t rebuilt. Eleven horses perished in the stables.

No official cause of origin was determined, but locals believed the fire was deliberately set. Another fire in a different stable was discovered and put out 15 minutes before the big one.

Benson’s firefighters thanked Omaha Fire for its quick response by delivering boxes of good cigars to the departments.

Only one Dundee business was left standing after the village’s early-morning fire July 2, 1911, consumed those on the south side of Underwood Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets. It was believed to have originated in the warehouse in the rear of the C.R. Dodds plumbing shop, spread west to Beck’s bakery and east to the Harte Block on the southwest corner.

John Harte owned all the buildings, the two-story brick structure on the southwest corner of 50th and Underwood and three that were one story and made of frame and metal.

The John Johnson family, living across the street, notified Harte. He called Omaha Fire. Before their arrival, the prominent citizens of the village rolled out its fire apparatus — two hose reels. The nearest fire plug produced a trickle.

Omaha Fire found the same conditions when three of its companies arrived. The flow was so weak that they took drinks from the hose. They were able to save the drug store, cracks in the plate-glass windows its worst damage, and prevented the fire from reaching homes. Sparks flew as far as Izard Street, about four blocks to the north.

Speculation later that month, after another fire damaged a small store at 48th and Cuming Streets, was that the Dundee fire was set intentionally to keep out grocery stores.

The west side of Elkhorn’s Main Street burned in an April 14, 1895, fire. It was said to have started when a spark from Union Pacific passenger train No. 1 was blown onto the roof of the old Corn-Is King grain elevator.

The train was westbound. The fire went northbound. After the elevator, it destroyed a livery barn and the two-story Commercial Hotel before jumping the street to torch a blacksmith shop, grocery, bakery, dress shop, barber shop, several barns and several residences. The horses in the livery and the furniture in the hotel were removed before the flames arrived. The roller mill was saved.

Like for every other fire described here, then came the sightseers. Naturally.