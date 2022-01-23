Chill out and dig through these stories about Omaha's snowstorms and blizzards

Marci Ann Czapliskie was born in the bedroom of her parents’ northwest Omaha home. It took the Irvington Rescue Squad three-and-a-half hours to get to them, and that was with the assistance of a snowplow and a tow truck to get through 15-foot drifts.

Two federal judges, Albert Schatz of the U.S. District Court and Donald Ross of the U.S. Circuit Court, rode mares to get from the Carl Renstrom home at 100th and Pacific Streets to their Regency neighborhood homes. Each had Schatz’s daughter, Jane, and Renstrom’s daughter, Lisa, escort him on horseback, with Lisa holding the mare’s reins.

Three armed robberies were reported during the height of the storm. At least nine deaths were storm-related. The city halted snow removal 12 hours into the storm because of the many stalled and abandoned cars blocking the way. More than 10,000 cars were towed. Only 1% of streets were passable and their reopening was slow. Not until the following Thursday were all streets open to at least one-lane traffic.

In the county, Nebraska 36 (Bennington and Pawnee Roads) and Nebraska 64 (West Maple Road) weren’t cleared until Sunday. And on the north end of 72nd Street, National Weather Service staffers were still locked in by drifts on the two-lane road three days later.