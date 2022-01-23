Chill out and dig through these stories about Omaha's snowstorms and blizzards

A baby born at home, a police chief taking prisoners from the city jail to shovel his walk. Drifts higher than houses, judges on horseback, weathermen snowed in their office and stranded cars everywhere.
Omaha has some dandy snow stories to dig out.
Start with the Blizzard of 1975, still the most memorable in Omaha history. It shut down the city well into the following week.
The morning of Friday, Jan. 10, 1975, started with a hoax call that the Omaha Public Schools would be closed, confusing families. “I turned on my radio and was shocked to hear that the public schools had been closed," then-OPS Superintendent Owen Knutzen said. The 7 a.m. error was corrected, then a decision was made 90 minutes later to call off classes.
In District 66, the only district that finished the day, 100 students and 81 staff members at its three junior highs spent the night away from home. Those at Westbrook and Valley View stayed at the schools. Those stuck at Arbor Heights were housed by neighborhood residents.
Most schools didn’t reopen until the following Wednesday.
The Hilton Hotel at 16th and Dodge Streets packed them in, sleeping two to six in each of its nearly 500 rooms. There was sufficient food, except the hotel was running low on steak and lettuce. About 700 people spent the night at Westroads Mall. The Westroads Dinner Theater served 550 meals. Six West Theaters showed films in five theaters and kept the sixth dark for those wanting to sleep.
Marci Ann Czapliskie was born in the bedroom of her parents’ northwest Omaha home. It took the Irvington Rescue Squad three-and-a-half hours to get to them, and that was with the assistance of a snowplow and a tow truck to get through 15-foot drifts.
Two federal judges, Albert Schatz of the U.S. District Court and Donald Ross of the U.S. Circuit Court, rode mares to get from the Carl Renstrom home at 100th and Pacific Streets to their Regency neighborhood homes. Each had Schatz’s daughter, Jane, and Renstrom’s daughter, Lisa, escort him on horseback, with Lisa holding the mare’s reins.
Three armed robberies were reported during the height of the storm. At least nine deaths were storm-related. The city halted snow removal 12 hours into the storm because of the many stalled and abandoned cars blocking the way. More than 10,000 cars were towed. Only 1% of streets were passable and their reopening was slow. Not until the following Thursday were all streets open to at least one-lane traffic.
In the county, Nebraska 36 (Bennington and Pawnee Roads) and Nebraska 64 (West Maple Road) weren’t cleared until Sunday. And on the north end of 72nd Street, National Weather Service staffers were still locked in by drifts on the two-lane road three days later.
Like in 1975, the granddaddy of all Omaha snowfalls — 18.3 inches on Feb. 11, 1965, but not in the blizzard category — began with the morning rush hour. Schools opened on time. Half of Lothrop Grade School’s 1,400 students showed up. Walnut Hill and Florence also were close to 50% attendance in a newspaper spot survey. But Omaha public and Catholic schools closed at 10:30 a.m. District 66 didn’t send its students home until 2:30 p.m. Downtown stores shut at 4 p.m. so employees could make it home before dark. Telephone use was at a record rate, creating long waits for dial tones.
Why wasn’t it considered a blizzard? Because winds didn’t meet the standard of 35 mph over three hours.
The Blizzard of 1888, or The Schoolchildren’s Blizzard, blew into Omaha precisely at 4:18 p.m., on Jan. 12 after about a foot of light, fluffy snowfall. The howling winds created a ground blizzard. It was the day of the sleighing carnival uniting Omaha and Council Bluffs. About 275 sleighs from Omaha crossed the river — with a musical band — to be met by 500 from the Bluffs and all paraded to the Ogden House on Broadway. Once the blizzard hit, most of the Omahans stayed at the hotel. And partied to excess.
“The scene from midnight until 3 or 4 o’clock was one of the most disgraceful that ever characterized a night at the Ogden," wrote the Omaha Daily Bee. “The managing proprietor of the hotel was away from home, and the clerk is said not to have been in a condition to stay the revelry and deviltry.”
Four years later, on Dec. 7, 1892, 13 inches remains the city’s record snowfall for the month. Streetcar rails were packed 2 inches deep with packed ice and snow and were shut down for 36 hours. Schools were open during the storm. One Walnut Hill teacher walked three miles to school. The Clifton Hill principal closed school in late morning and sent the pupils home in groups, each being attached to a rope. Drifts in that neighborhood were a reported 6-feet deep. All schools were closed by 1 p.m.
On the Burlington tracks four miles west of South Omaha, the B&M flyer was struck by a switch engine sent out as aid. A man from Troy, New York, had hopped a ride on the mail car only to be injured and needed amputation of both legs. Michael Donahue, 65, was killed by a switch engine in the Union Pacific yards while part of a snow-shoveling crew.
The Feb. 19, 1908, snowstorm that dropped 11.7 inches began about 9 p.m. the previous day, but only Omaha High and five grade schools initially closed. The rest called off afternoon classes.
The World-Herald reported that Omaha’s police chief, John Donahue, brought out a half-dozen prisoners from the city jail as a snow-removal crew — for Donahue’s walk and others nearby. “Of course I shall renumerate them," he said.
The winter of 1948-49 still is considered the worst in state history. Of all the storms, the only full-fledged blizzard that made it here was the Jan. 27 and 28, 1949, blizzard, considered the first for Omaha since 1888, with wind gusts to 60 mph and 10-degree temperatures. Five deaths in Omaha were attributed to the storm.
During the 13-inch snowstorm on March 15 and 16, 1923, John Nielson, a 50-year-old janitor at Walnut Hill School with an artificial leg, made it 40 blocks from his home before taking shelter at 24th and Cuming Streets. He didn’t arrive at the school until four-and-a-half hours after his departure. Then-OPS Superintendent J.H. Beveridge showed up at his City Hall office in golf knickers, which he used as waders since he couldn’t shovel his car out of the garage.
Other Omaha snowstorms that the National Weather Service or the previous U.S. Weather Bureau has classified as blizzards include Jan. 3 and 4, 1971 (10.6 inches), March 28 and 29, 1897 (14.1), March 8 and 9, 1998 (12.5), March 1 and 2, 2007 (7.7) and Dec. 24 and 25, 2009 (10.9).
Stories of Omaha's history by Stu Pospisil
Many Omahans of a certain age remember visiting Santa at Toyland in the Brandeis department store. The tradition dated to the 1900s when J.L. Brandeis and Sons were the proprietors of the Boston Store.
The Benson and the Hanscom are only two of the more than 70 theaters that sprung up outside downtown Omaha during the first half of the 20th century. The majority opened — and closed — during the era of silent films.
Omaha’s first auto club, formed in 1902, included 20 of the city’s 25 auto owners. Their first activity was a road rally to Blair and back.
Take a look back at the history of the Chermot Ballroom and some of the big names that played there.
The New Tower’s front lobby had a Normandy castle motif with great stone walls, heraldic crests and wood-burning fireplace. The massive beams and lofty ceilings carried over into the Crest Dining Room.
A generation of Omahans — and newcomers to the city — likely are unaware that Peony Park, the major amusement spot from the 1930s through 1994, was at 78th and Cass Streets.
Pardon the pun, but another of my deep digs has turned up forgotten burial grounds across Douglas County.
The fame of Curo Springs was so far-reaching that in pioneer days — every fall and spring — people from 100 miles away (some crossing the Missouri in crude boats) would come to load up with the water.
Here are some books relating to Omaha and Nebraska history, many by local authors, to check out.
They were the twin banes in Omaha’s pioneer years. One of them came back to life during the nighttime deluge that hit the area last weekend.
The Omaha Chamber of Commerce was prepared to remove its $35,000 hangar — built in modular sections — until the city was ready to build a municipal airport. Then came back-to-back windstorms.
Research has turned up a juicy nugget — the whereabouts of the burial site of Omaha, the Triple Crown horse in 1935. Hint: there are people resting every night on top of it.
Keystone has become the name applied to the area bounded by 72nd and 90th Streets, Maple Street, Military Avenue and Fort Street. It has expanded since Keystone Park was platted in 1907.
Ezra Meeker’s crusade is credited for reawakening awareness of the Oregon Trail in the early 20th century. In the process, he erroneously linked Omaha to the trail and others took his word for it.
An Omaha real estate firm had the idea in the heyday of the '20s that it could sell 1,500 cottage lots platted away from the lakes and the Platte River. So what happened?
Check out a glimpse of Omaha’s Black history before 1880.
The Dan Parmelee-Tom Keeler feud, which included an Old West shootout on the outskirts of old Elkhorn in December 1874, left Keeler dead and made news nationwide.
Big screen under the stars: Area's drive-in theaters were popular entertainment, now experiencing revival
In the 1950s and 1960s, Omahans had their pick of drive-in movie theaters. Cars with families and cars with teens -- some watching the film and others, well, you know -- side by side, wired speakers hanging inside a car door.
Clontarf never was incorporated as a village, but functioned like one and wielded political clout larger than its 47 acres. There was a lawless element, too.
'Mascotte was a big joke but it looked good while it lasted.' The village had a factory, railroad depot, hotel, general store, school and about 40 cottages. By 1915, it was all gone.
West Dodge Road has been rebuilt over and over. And along the way, the Old Mill area has lost its mill, its hazardous Dead Man’s Curve and the most beautiful bridge in the county.