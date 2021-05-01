Cozad to honor fallen Korean War fighter pilot with 'proper' memorial, day in his honor

Robert studied agriculture in high school as most farm boys did but also joined the U.S. Air Corps Reserves because he wanted to learn to fly.

He attended the University of Nebraska and South Dakota State University at Brookings, and later joined the U.S. Navy Reserve before transferring to the Air Force. He served in Korea with the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Interceptor Group.

He and his cousin Roger German served in Korea at the same time.

“Roger was a Marine in the foxholes and Robert was in the airplanes flying overhead,” German said. “At one time they actually met up at a base camp. That would have been the last time a blood relative would have seen Bob.”

Robert married in 1949. His wife, Nancy, was due with their first child as the aviator's tour of duty was winding down in 1951.

“They told him he either could go home for the birth and come back for one or two flights, or he could fly one or two more missions in Korea and not have to come back," German said. "He chose to stay and was shot down on one of those missions.”

A son, Richard, was born three days later.

Nancy Laier would remarry in 1954.