Curo Springs in South Omaha a fountain of local history, legends

A few blocks to the south at the base of the cliff was Mandan Springs, later known as Vista Springs, near the county line. A.H. Cooley formed the Vista Mineral Springs bottling company in 1894 — a year ahead of Curo — for the 700 gallons an hour that flowed through the main. A nickname for the site was “Tramp’s Rest,” for it provided refreshment and relaxation for those who rode the nearby Chicago, Burlington & Quincy rails without a ticket.

This column shuts off the faucet with a fable about those springs, which was the reason Mandan Park was so named by the city of South Omaha in 1908. At that time, it was believed that the Mandan tribe now in North Dakota had inhabited the area.

From the July 25, 1915, World-Herald: “Many years ago, the romance runs, Coronado, the Spanish explorer sent ahead of him when he started up the Missouri river runners to notify the Mandan Indians that he was coming and to gather the tribe at Mandan springs, as Vista springs was then called, and he would make them all very happy. Coronado had heard that there was a great city of wealth, where gold was as plentiful as pebbles on the seashore, and that the Mandan tribe controlled it. He wished to gain possession, but to do so peacefully if possible.