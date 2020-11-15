Electric baths, fortune telling and a vanishing act by T.Z. Magarrell, V.D.

In the late 19th century, spurious healing treatments provided a lucrative livelihood to many a quack physician. One such treatment, labeled vitapathy, originated in Cincinnati in the devious mind of a particularly outrageous medical charlatan named John Bunyan Campbell.
His Vitapathic System was a combination of health and religion. Accordingly, Campbell established his American Free Church and Health College to train his adherents and ordain “ministers” to spread his teachings. The degree he conferred was not an M.D., but a V.D. for Doctor of Vitapathy.
Enter Thomas Zachariah Magarrell, a Canadian who gravitated to Omaha around 1899. For several years, he did nothing remarkable, but was involved with several fraternal lodges and secret societies — presumably the more secret, the better. We don’t know whether he got his V.D. from Campbell’s “college,” but by 1906, he had appropriated the designation “Dr.” and founded the Omaha Vitapathic Sanatorium at 2406 Harney St.
Later, he claimed that “the fame of the Sanatorium rapidly spread, owing to the truly wonderful cures wrought” by his original methods of treatment. He boasted that he treated 15,000 patients in 1910 alone.
In 1911, Magarrell became editor-in-chief of “The Swastika, a Magazine of Triumph.” (At that time the swastika was experiencing a fad as a good luck symbol, and the German Nazi Party had not yet been formed.)
In Vol. XII, No. 1 of 1911, Magarrell explained that he could make “a complete diagnosis without asking a question,” and that he had “become famous through his successful use of Light as a therapeutic agent.” He then elaborated on his original methods:
“Electric light baths, electro-vapor baths, electro-medicated baths and other uses of Light as a therapeutic agent, are especially effective where the patient is suffering from the fatiguing effects of a strenuous social life. One or two well-directed treatments will eventually overcome this condition. In cases of pulmonary tuberculosis, the proper adjustment and direction of Light has been found so valuable as to be almost astonishing.”
It sounds like he wants to shed some light on his subjects. This is exactly the kind of mumbo-jumbo that was so effectively used by charlatans in America well into the 20th century. One of them, John R. Brinkley, operating (literally) out of Del Rio, Texas, made a fortune transplanting goat testicles into men who were worried about their virility.
In the ensuing years, Magarrell became associated with the Keeley Institute at 2507 Cass St. in Omaha. The Keeley relied heavily on the debunked “Gold Cure” — injections of bichloride of gold to combat alcoholism.
Magarrell also got deeper into spiritualism, and even fortune telling, for added income. He became the pastor of the International Spiritualistic Union Church in Omaha.
He was doing well until 1917, when he encountered Kitty Cox and things began to get dicey. Mrs. Cox worked for the Omaha Police Department, and apparently had an undercover assignment to gather evidence on scam artists such as Dr. Magarrell.
Both of them were present when the City Commission met on Nov. 12, 1917, to consider a regulation prohibiting clairvoyants and other mystics from plying their trades in Omaha. According to The World-Herald, “The methods of fortune reading, the manner of pulling physic [sic] stunts, and various other spooky subjects filled the council chamber with thrills.”
Mrs. Cox’s testimony regarding Dr. Magarrell was devastating to him. Among other disclosures, Magarrell was compelled to testify that he personally administered some of the “electric baths” that were basic to his system. As is evident from my postcard photograph, his patients were predominantly young women. He is the tall bearded man just left of center in the back row.
The day after his humiliating testimony, Magarrell wrote a pitiful letter defending himself to The World-Herald’s Public Pulse. As to his proclivity for bathing his patients, Magarrell wrote, “My electric bath is not used maby [sic] once or so a week as I do not make any specialty of giving baths.” Is he trying to make light of his baths? It’s almost astonishing!
Sometime in 1918, Magarrell persuaded 33-year-old Miss Esther Conrad to marry him. The doc was on the high side of 65. Their marriage didn’t last long, for on April 18, 1920, he suddenly disappeared from the latest version of his Sanatorium at 1502 S. 10th St., leaving all his furniture and equipment, a few patients and some unpaid bills.
He was reported to be “in seclusion,” but never returned to Omaha. Esther Magarrell immediately sued for an uncontested divorce, which was granted along with the restoration of her maiden name and title to all his property. She cited “religious differences” for their breakup — she was not a spiritualist. There are indications that Thomas Z. Magarrell died in 1921, and was buried in his native Canada.
Next week: Omaha Hosts the Posts, on the Lincoln Highway.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
