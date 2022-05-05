Family honors free-spirited woman who died at Lincoln Regional Center in 1936

LINCOLN — Two pieces of jewelry and a photograph.

That's all Kathy Latuff had from her grandmother, Bessie (Dragoun) Weatherby.

Latuff's mother, Evelyn, was 11 months old in 1920 when Weatherby entered what is now known as the Lincoln Regional Center, where she lived until her death in 1936.

"She was told that her mom attempted suicide and was put into a hospital," Latuff said. "That's all my mother knew. And when she died 20 years ago, that's all she knew."

On Thursday, Latuff visited the Lincoln Regional Center and brought that photo of her grandmother, which shows Weatherby wearing a hat that tied under her chin, with dark curls framing her face.

After months of research, Latuff now has a story to go with the face in the photo.

Latuff and Valerie Young, Weatherby's great-granddaughter, have combed through census records, local newspaper articles and eventually requested medical records from her time in the institution.

“It was a sad time for Bessie in her life here," Young said Thursday. "And it was painful to read that file, frankly. But what we decided was this can’t define Bessie, this record alone, and we need to find out more about her life.”

What they found was a woman ahead of her time, Young said. Weatherby was a free-spirited woman who followed her heart and wanted to see the world.

Weatherby was born in Omaha in 1893 to Bohemian immigrants, and was the fifth of 10 children.

In April 1910, the 17-year-old ran away from home to see Halley's Comet in Sioux City, Iowa. She later traveled by train to California, Washington, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

In 1911, Weatherby gave birth to her first daughter, Lucille Gamble. In 1919, Weatherby gave birth to a second child, Evelyn Rose (Weatherby) Johnson, Latuff’s mother and Young’s grandmother.

Also in 1919, Weatherby's favorite sister, Rose, died of heart failure at the age of 28.

A year later, at age 27, Weatherby entered the hospital.

While she was at the hospital, Weatherby's father was killed during a robbery in Chicago and her daughter, Lucille, died of diphtheria at age 22.

Young said Weatherby had some struggles that brought her to the hospital at a time when treatments for mental health problems could be harsh.

"Time is healing. Time has evolved where treatments have been improved because of what has been learned here over the years," Young said. "And for that, we’re very grateful.”

On Thursday, Latuff and Young placed a paver in Weatherby's honor next to a newly planted tree at the Lincoln Regional Center.

"We stand here with pride," Latuff said as the paver was placed at the base of the tree.

Latuff became emotional as she kneeled to touch the paver.

“I’m 69 years old, and it’s the very first time I’ve ever been able to celebrate my grandma," Latuff said later. "The very first time."

Weatherby is not buried at the Lincoln Regional Center, but about 700 former patients are buried at the facility's two cemeteries. Most were buried with only a number or a blank stone to mark their place.

Those buried there in the 1880s through the start of the 20th century died at what was then called the Nebraska Hospital for the Insane.

By the 1950s, when burials ended, it had been renamed the Lincoln State Hospital. It was renamed the Lincoln Regional Center in 1969.

In 2009, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that families did not have to undertake an expensive legal battle to obtain information — then considered private — about ancestors who were patients at such state facilities.

The ruling was hailed as “a great victory for human rights,” and it eased the process of discovering whether a loved one had been buried in the nondescript graves.

In the years since that ruling, some family members have placed headstones to mark the graves and honor loved ones who died at the hospital.

Latuff and Young said Weatherby is not defined by the last chapter of her life. They encouraged families to find out more about their relatives and not be deterred if they encounter a history of mental illness.

“We came here to use our voices to tell our story," Latuff said. "And we hope that maybe another family will open up about their story without shame or embarrassment."

