From the Archives: In Omaha visit, Naomi Judd talks faith, values and loving Nebraska

This story was originally published in The Omaha World-Herald on March 23, 2006.

Whether she's singing, acting, writing or speaking, Naomi Judd knows how to deliver a message.

The 60-year-old performer will speak Friday (March 24, 2006) about her successful musical career and struggle with hepatitis C during "A Conversation with Naomi Judd" at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

She'll mix faith and values, medical knowledge, humor, common sense and belief in the mind-body-spirit connection to convey her message of rising above adversity.

"People need to understand that we're all spiritual beings," she said. "Things are going to happen, catastrophes sometimes. But you can't take it personally. You have to keep on going."

And she should know. Judd's life story is a classic rags-to-riches tale.

She was born in Kentucky to a gas station worker father and riverboat cook mother. After teaming with daughter Wynonna to form The Judds, the country duo dominated the charts from 1984 to 1991, selling 20 million records, singing 15 No. 1 songs and snagging five Grammy Awards.

The duo's run was cut short in 1991 when Naomi Judd was diagnosed with hepatitis C, a chronic disease that affected her liver. After extensive treatment, she has been given a clean bill of health.

Overcoming the disease has motivated her to share her story through books and public appearances.

She created the Naomi Judd Education and Research Fund, raising funds and awareness for hepatitis C prevention and treatment. She is spokeswoman for the American Liver Foundation and an advocate for spousal abuse victims, single mothers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Judd, whose other daughter, Ashley, is a successful actress, has written several books, an autobiography, "Love Can Build A Bridge"; "Naomi's Home Companion: A Treasury of Favorite Recipes, Food For Thought, and Country Wit and Wisdom"; and two children's books.

Her most recent book, "The Transparent Life," and her Hallmark Channel TV show, "Naomi's New Morning," are focused on providing hope to those having a rough time.

She'll be doing the same thing Friday night (March 24, 2006).

"I'll share my stories, and I'll give you the inside dish on my daughters and on hanging out with Dolly Parton," she said. "It will be just like being in my living room, except you can't go to the refrigerator and grab a beer."

She'll certainly feel at home, as well.

"I love Nebraska," she said. "You all are my type of people."