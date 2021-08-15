Historic Old Market remains a retail linchpin

Brad Ashford vividly recalls the invite, a half century ago, from Old Market pioneer Sam Mercer, who wanted to show him and his dad a downtown spot where Mercer planned to open a quaint French cafe.
At the time, in 1968, the end was drawing near for big downtown department stores such as the Ashford family’s Nebraska Clothing Co. flagship, which was demolished at 15th and Farnam Streets six years later to make way for the new public library headquarters.
In a way, Ashford, now 71, says the meeting of the friends at the soon-to-open French Café (now Le Bouillon) was a symbolic changing of the guard.
Ashford said Mercer wanted to inspire a hope for downtown commercial activity. And while they didn’t know it so clearly then, retail in the urban core would live on largely in the form of smaller specialty and entertainment-focused businesses mixed among living spaces, similar to the spirit of the Old Market.
Mercer and his relatives went on to lead transformation of the former produce and wholesaling district into an assortment of mostly locally owned restaurants, galleries, housing and novelty shops, including three stores operated over the years by Ashford family members.
The historic area stands out also because early growth of the Old Market was steered privately by the Mercer family, which owned a sizable chunk of the properties. In contrast, other efforts to shape sections of downtown were driven by the City of Omaha and Chamber of Commerce, using public and corporate dollars.
Bounded by 10th, 13th, Farnam and Jackson Streets, the Old Market historic district remains a top Omaha tourist destination.
Early tenants of the neighborhood were a sort of “beatnik” or alternative creative crowd, said former Omaha Planning Director Marty Shukert. Mercer, who was born in Europe and had lived many years there, infused a taste of Paris. An eclectic mix emerged.
“It was very slow and seen as being very weird, but it was beginning to come to life,” Shukert said of its origins.
Ashford, who eventually became a lawyer for the Mercers, said Sam Mercer strived for interesting and global tenants — often encouraging that blend by offering inexpensive leases on the family’s real estate, sometimes even ignoring or forgiving a rent debt.
He recalled Mercer sending him on a mission to Paris in the 1970s to clinch a deal that brought Chez Chong and its fusion of French and Asian food to the Old Market.
Sam’s son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Vera Mercer, were part of the team developing the Old Market. In addition to fine wine eateries, art galleries and stores that sell vinyl records, tequila shots and used books, the district also is home to some of the first downtown residences.
A signature corner of Old Market retailers and condos has been rebuilt after a 2016 fire and explosion temporarily shut down M’s Pub and neighbors.
Looking ahead, Holly Barrett of the Downtown Business Improvement District expects the nearby $400 million revamp of downtown parks and the emerging Mercantile mixed-use project to bring more traffic into the Old Market.
Overall in downtown, she said, the retail market still struggles from effects of the pandemic. She said competition is growing, too, from other newer mixed-use areas both downtown and elsewhere in the metro area.
Both she and Ashford said nostalgia, vintage buildings and variety should help the Old Market continue to weather the retail storm.
“You can’t replicate the history or the importance of the Old Market in the development of downtown and Omaha,” Ashford said. “It represents Omaha looking outward, embracing new things.”
