Historic Old Market remains a retail linchpin

Brad Ashford vividly recalls the invite, a half century ago, from Old Market pioneer Sam Mercer, who wanted to show him and his dad a downtown spot where Mercer planned to open a quaint French cafe.

At the time, in 1968, the end was drawing near for big downtown department stores such as the Ashford family’s Nebraska Clothing Co. flagship, which was demolished at 15th and Farnam Streets six years later to make way for the new public library headquarters.

In a way, Ashford, now 71, says the meeting of the friends at the soon-to-open French Café (now Le Bouillon) was a symbolic changing of the guard.

Ashford said Mercer wanted to inspire a hope for downtown commercial activity. And while they didn’t know it so clearly then, retail in the urban core would live on largely in the form of smaller specialty and entertainment-focused businesses mixed among living spaces, similar to the spirit of the Old Market.

Mercer and his relatives went on to lead transformation of the former produce and wholesaling district into an assortment of mostly locally owned restaurants, galleries, housing and novelty shops, including three stores operated over the years by Ashford family members.