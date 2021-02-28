Historic Omaha architecture: 5 masterpieces of the 1920s

Paxton Hotel — Art Deco

The Kitchen brothers built the original Paxton Hotel in 1882. It was named for community leader and businessman William A. Paxton, a founder of the Omaha Stockyards and Paxton Vierling Steel Co. In 1927, plans developed to create a new Paxton Hotel at the same location, and the old hotel was torn down. Architect Joseph G. McArthur of Omaha designed the new hotel in a more modern style employing Bedford limestone and terra cotta for exterior ornamentation. The $1.5 million hotel opened June 26, 1929, and was in business until the 1960s. In July 1966, the Federal Women’s Job Corps leased the building for three years as a residence for program participants. It was then remodeled, and once again opened as a hotel in May 1971. When that venture failed, the building got a second reprieve, converted into senior housing and renamed the Paxton Manor in 1975. The venture lasted 25 years. In 2003, the building was rehabilitated and in 2004 opened as The Paxton, a condominium community. In 2007, the ballroom was restored. The hotel remains one of the few significant Art Deco structures in the city.