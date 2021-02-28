Historic restoration projects flourish in Omaha; the Durham's revealed a major surprise

The final cost was more than $4 million and the work was not complete until August 2020.

Henze said the Durham has taken steps to make sure nothing this involved happens again.

“Part of the project was to get the building back to its beautiful state and then come up with a maintenance plan so we never find ourselves in this place again,” she said.

Durham officials also took the opportunity to beautify the museum grounds. Workers redid landscaping, waterproofed planters and installed benches.

That’s not it for restoration at the museum, however. Working with EverGreene Architectural Arts out of New York, they’re planning to restore portions of the Art Deco ceiling in the Great Hall, the large room that houses the entrance, former train station benches, the annual giant Christmas tree and the gift shop.

That project is tentatively slated to start in early 2023 to give the museum time to design the project and to make sure the exterior work solved water-seepage problems, Henze said. She said she’s not sure yet what the interior restoration will cost, though it will be considerably less than the previous project.

McGill said he thinks the exterior work gave the building a new lease on life.