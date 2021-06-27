Historical Society exhibit explores diverse ancestry of Douglas County

$18,000 raised for MS Forward

Fusion Medical Staffing has donated $18,000 to MS Forward, an Omaha gym geared toward helping people with multiple sclerosis stay active.

The company held a two-day, companywide golf tournament. Fusion matched the funds raised by employees, which will be used for new equipment.

The tournament has become an annual event to support a cause that hits home for employees such as director of sales strategy Chad Crawford, whose mom has been diagnosed with MS.

Fusion presented a check to the gym last week. Fusion CEO Steve Koesters said it’s all about making people’s lives better.

“It’s part of what we do every single day, and that’s how we can impact people’s lives, what we do as a group to really make a difference in the community,” he said.

Daryl Kucera, the founder of MS Forward, said the money has allowed MS Forward to expand several of its programs. The gym can now offer more to people with unique exercise needs.

