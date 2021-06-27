Historical Society exhibit explores diverse ancestry of Douglas County

The Douglas County Historical Society’s new exhibition, “Rooted in Diversity: Douglas County’s Ethnic Heritage,” opens Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fort Omaha at 30th and Fort Streets.
The exhibit will be on display through May 2022 and will focus on the diverse ancestry of the Douglas County community.
“We are very excited to learn about the ancestry of people living in our community, and we are excited to share these traditions with everyone,’’ Executive Director Kathy Aultz said.
Admission on opening day includes refreshments, self-guided tours of the General Crook House Museum and Heirloom Garden.
The exhibit features unique artifacts and stories celebrating the many cultures that built Douglas County and continue to define the community today.
More than 40 countries and Native American tribes are featured in the exhibition. Ethnic houses of worship, artifacts representing each culture, and national flags help tell the story of our culturally rich community.
The exhibit is sponsored by Douglas County.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors/military and $3.50 for children 6 and up.
$18,000 raised for MS Forward
Fusion Medical Staffing has donated $18,000 to MS Forward, an Omaha gym geared toward helping people with multiple sclerosis stay active.
The company held a two-day, companywide golf tournament. Fusion matched the funds raised by employees, which will be used for new equipment.
The tournament has become an annual event to support a cause that hits home for employees such as director of sales strategy Chad Crawford, whose mom has been diagnosed with MS.
Fusion presented a check to the gym last week. Fusion CEO Steve Koesters said it’s all about making people’s lives better.
“It’s part of what we do every single day, and that’s how we can impact people’s lives, what we do as a group to really make a difference in the community,” he said.
Daryl Kucera, the founder of MS Forward, said the money has allowed MS Forward to expand several of its programs. The gym can now offer more to people with unique exercise needs.
Social for older LGBTQ adults
The Stonewall Social, an event for older LGBTQ adults to make connections and use their voices as they age, will be held the last Thursday of each month.
The events are being hosted by Owlish, a nonprofit in Omaha that advocates for older LGBTQ adults through education, policy and resource development. Owlish wants all adults to “age with equity.”
Older LGBTQ adults in Nebraska are underrepresented, and there is a gap in resources and education, Owlish Executive Director Heather Holmes said. So much so that 75% of older LGBTQ adults go back into the closet when moving into senior living communities.
“Now is the time and Owlish is hoping to empower older LGBTQ+ adults to use their voice and let us know what they need as they age,” Holmes said. “We are committed to taking up the advocacy and continuing the work to make sure Nebraska and beyond is a safe and inclusive space for this generation and these individuals.”
The monthly events will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Intercultural Senior Center at 5545 Center St.
Contact Holmes at heather@owlish.org for more information.
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum wins national award
The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Bloom Box program has received the 2021 Program Excellence Award from the American Public Gardens Association.
The arboretum established Bloom Box in 2016 to get ready-to-plant pollinator plants to homes, schools, parks and other private and public lands.
Its purpose is to educate about how to plant habitat for pollinators; distribute personally curated groups of plants for landscapes of varying sizes and conditions; and make gardening more accessible and doable for people who want to support the environment.
Through this program:
852 waterwise pollinator-friendly gardens have been planted
25,299 native plants have been distributed
153 communities and 57 schools have planted landscapes designed with pollinators in mind
More than 82,000 square feet of land have been devoted to more sustainable, pollinator-friendly landscaping
“The program has been enthusiastically embraced by Nebraska gardeners since its beginning in 2016. Receiving this award confirms its value as a model for increasing pollinator habitat nationwide,” said Mark Brohman, executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, a beneficiary of the Nebraska Lottery, which helped fund the program.
The award was granted by the American Public Gardens Association for innovative programs modeling education, conservation, sustainability and outreach.
