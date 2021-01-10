History Detective: A hypergraphic wanderer: Francis Marion Streamer's ruse is up

In last week’s tale of detection, I wrote about the notorious poem “Omaha,” which appeared in Harper’s Magazine of September 1869.
In Harper’s, it consisted of six verses, and had no title. The poet’s name wasn’t given except to say that he was “a Gentleman who was smitten with the Overland-Omaha-Pacific-Railroad-California fever.”
I described how, in 1985, I found the original poem published in the Chicago Times of June 14, 1869. There it had nine verses, was entitled simply “Omaha,” and the author identified as “KHALED.”
My transcription of the newly revealed poem accompanies this column (See Page E2). The verses discarded in the Harper’s version and new to us are the second, third, and seventh. For those of you born after 1890, the term “blackleg” refers to a cheating gambler; a swindler.
For many years the author of this derogatory masterpiece was popularly assumed to have been poet John G. Saxe. The first plausible alternative to Saxe was posited by early Omaha historian Alfred Sorenson in his 1923 book, “The Story of Omaha.”
Sorenson came to Omaha in 1871, and was adamant that sometime after that Dr. Victor Coffman told him that the poem was written by Frank Streamer, a colorful journalist who had worked for the Omaha Daily Herald. He said that Streamer wrote it while in the doctor’s waiting room on a “very rainy and muddy day.”
Allegedly, Dr. Coffman read it and told Streamer he ought to publish it. On several occasions after 1923, Sorenson reiterated his conviction that Streamer was the rightful author. I believe that I have now uncovered incontrovertible evidence that Frank Streamer was indeed the author of what the editor of The Omaha Republican called, “a poetical effusion … full of the most scandalous libels upon the character of this city.”
That editor went on to say that, “One of the men connected with its [Chicago Times] management formerly resided in Omaha, and having failed to make a living here, has never forgiven our people for their want of appreciation.”
Let’s see how Frank Streamer fits the bill. I am indebted to late Seattle historian Ann Briley for insights into his character from her 1986 book, “Lonely Pedestrian: Francis Marion Streamer.” The book is based on his handwritten papers, detailing his life and travels after he left Omaha to wander across the country. The papers weren’t discovered until 1960, and are now being preserved by the Washington State Historical Society.
There are three clues from the Ann Briley book that particularly led to my conclusion about the poem’s creator.
First, when Streamer lived in the Omaha area from about 1867 to 1870, he not only wrote for the Omaha Daily Herald and the Council Bluffs Nonpareil, but was the local correspondent to the Chicago Times. It would have been quite natural for him to send his mean-spirited poem to the Chicago newspaper. Harper’s no doubt picked it up from that sheet, perhaps without specific permission, and truncated it arbitrarily. Indications are that the magazine never knew who wrote it, which would have suited Streamer.
Furthermore, when Streamer left Omaha for good, he was recruited to be night editor of the Chicago Times by the publisher, Wilbur F. Storey, who had known him well. He worked there for a few months before he was fired and moved on.
Second, Streamer often used assumed names in letters to newspapers, and in much of his other work. He favored pen names of a fanciful, sometimes foreign or biblical, nature such as Amanuensis, Fiduciary, Shiloh and Hawkeye. His use of the moniker Khaled very much fits his disposition and personality.
Third, and the clincher, is that Ann Briley tells us that in his unpublished papers Streamer reminisced about the day that he composed his poem about Omaha. Of that rainy day in the doctor’s office, he wrote in part, “I went over to see Dr. Vic Coffman, Dr. Peabody and Dr. Mercer to have them examine the commercial [sic] bump on my cranium and they said the cause of the swelling originated in Council Bluffs from too much good Templar Soda water …”
The florid prose is typical of his writings. There are indications that a headshrinker of the time may have diagnosed him as a victim of hypergraphia – an affliction which causes the sufferer to transcribe his thoughts uncontrollably.
In the 1870s, Frank wandered off, quite literally, on a long walk from his native Pennsylvania to the Pacific Northwest, stopping here and there and making friends of the Native Americans he met and sometimes lived with. He later became increasingly disassociated with reality, whether through drink or mental illness. In 1898, he was confined to the Eastern State (Psychiatric) Hospital, Medical Lake, Washington, and spent the last 13 years of his life there. He is buried on the hospital grounds under a grave marker bearing only the number “369.” He was as anonymous in death as was “Omaha,” his best-known literary work.
But no longer. ”Omaha,” the poem, was conceived by Francis Marion Streamer (1834-1912), while an employee of the Omaha Daily Herald, a newspaper absorbed by The World-Herald in 1889. It’s fitting that he at last be recognized as its undisputed author in these pages.
And why should we care about a literary piece that was so critical of our city? Fellow Omahans, it lets us know how far we’ve come!
Next week: In the beginning was Lewis and Clark
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
