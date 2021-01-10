History Detective: A hypergraphic wanderer: Francis Marion Streamer's ruse is up

Furthermore, when Streamer left Omaha for good, he was recruited to be night editor of the Chicago Times by the publisher, Wilbur F. Storey, who had known him well. He worked there for a few months before he was fired and moved on.

Second, Streamer often used assumed names in letters to newspapers, and in much of his other work. He favored pen names of a fanciful, sometimes foreign or biblical, nature such as Amanuensis, Fiduciary, Shiloh and Hawkeye. His use of the moniker Khaled very much fits his disposition and personality.

Third, and the clincher, is that Ann Briley tells us that in his unpublished papers Streamer reminisced about the day that he composed his poem about Omaha. Of that rainy day in the doctor’s office, he wrote in part, “I went over to see Dr. Vic Coffman, Dr. Peabody and Dr. Mercer to have them examine the commercial [sic] bump on my cranium and they said the cause of the swelling originated in Council Bluffs from too much good Templar Soda water …”

The florid prose is typical of his writings. There are indications that a headshrinker of the time may have diagnosed him as a victim of hypergraphia – an affliction which causes the sufferer to transcribe his thoughts uncontrollably.