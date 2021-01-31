History Detective: In 1863, Abraham Lincoln set off dancing in Omaha streets

Abraham Lincoln never crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, but the trip he made to Council Bluffs in 1859 remains one of the most important events in Omaha’s 167-year history.
Honest Abe, not yet president, came to look at the 17 lots in the Bluffs that he would acquire as security for a loan to a friend, Norman Judd, who was later to put him in nomination for the presidency.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, 1859, Lincoln was driven by friends to a spot on the bluff high above the Missouri River Valley with a commanding view of Omaha – then a small town of no more than 2,000 inhabitants. The event has been commemorated with an obelisk and viewing platform, dedicated in 1911, at the very spot that Abe stood.
That same day, Lincoln met Grenville M. Dodge, a 28-year-old engineer living in the Bluffs, on the front porch of the Pacific Hotel. Dodge had made extensive explorations of potential routes for the anticipated transcontinental railway. But he was not, as is commonly believed, the man for whom Dodge Street was named. That honor belongs to Augustus C. Dodge, a U.S. senator from Iowa. Rather, Grenville was the older brother of N.P. Dodge, and thus a great uncle, quite literally, to a long line of illustrious Dodges that has thrived in Omaha to this day.
G.M. Dodge chatted with Abe for two hours and later wrote that Lincoln “drew from me all that I knew of the country west, and my reconnaissances.”
Those discussions and the jaunt up the bluff were no doubt influential in helping President Lincoln make his decision, in the form of an executive order dated Nov. 17, 1863, to locate the eastern terminus of the Union Pacific Railroad at Omaha, opposite Council Bluffs. (Eight days before issuing that order, Lincoln had watched John Wilkes Booth playing the villain in “The Marble Heart” at Ford’s Theatre. On Nov. 19, 1863, he gave his Gettysburg Address.) His decision guaranteed the futures of both cities, especially Omaha’s.
Omahans finally heard about it on Dec. 2, via a telegram sent by U.P. in New York to Peter Dey, its chief engineer, advising of the president’s decision and ordering Dey to break ground immediately. The celebration began at 2 p.m. with a groundbreaking ceremony near the site where Omaha’s riverfront science museum will rise. There ought to be a historical marker there, commemorating the de facto starting point of the transcontinental railroad.
Eliza Patrick, 28, of Omaha participated in the celebration and wrote to her future sister-in-law, Mary Jane Barker, in England:
“The day that this news came was one of the greatest excitement, I went down on Farnam St. in the morning & I was frightened at the crowd in the street. I thought it must be some dreadful calamity. We had speeches, dinners, illuminations & a glorious good dance in the evening, which I enjoyed to its fullest extent & enjoyed it for two days afterward, with a real genuine sick headache.”
(By the way, this is, to my knowledge, the first recorded instance of a hangover in Omaha, preserved for posterity in “Their Man in Omaha, The Barker Letters, Vol. I.”)
Did it really take two weeks to get the momentous news of the executive order of Nov. 17 to Omaha? I uncovered in the Library of Congress archive an intriguing correspondence that may shed light on this. On Nov. 23, 1863, John Dix, president of U.P., wrote to Lincoln:
“Sir: If the Engineers are ready, it is proposed to break ground on the Pacific Rail Road, on the 1st or 2nd day of next month, at some point in Nebraska, through which, under the Act of Congress, the line will pass. This inauguration of the work will be followed up by early measures to complete, as soon as possible, the grading of one hundred miles of road … In view of the vastness of the enterprise, and its probable influence upon the political and commercial prosperity of the country, it would be gratifying to receive a communication from you to be read on the occasion.”
Dix received an answer dated Dec. 1 from Lincoln’s private secretary, John Hay, as follows:
“I have not been permitted until today to present to the President your communication of the 23rd November. He directs me to express his deep regret that his illness will prevent him from giving expression to the profound interest he feels in the success of a work so vast and beneficent as that you are about to inaugurate.”
It appears that Omahans were kept in the dark until Union Pacific received reassurances directly from the president that the chosen land was indeed in Omaha. In other words, “Can we really put our money where your mouth is?”
And what illness was it that was bothering Lincoln? Modern-day medical scientists have concluded that all the signs point to his being laid up with smallpox! It was likely transmitted on his trip to Gettysburg. As we well know, microbes can indeed govern and frustrate our most profound actions.
Next week: Bridging the Muddy Mo
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.
100+ years of history: Photos of Omaha's Union Station
Omaha's Union Station's current structure opened in 1931 on 10th Street south of downtown and has been designated a National Historic Landmark. The station was designed by Los Angeles architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood, then the Union Pacific Railroad’s corporate architect, and renowned designer of a number of U.P. rustic-style lodges in western national parks, including Yellowstone, Zion and Yosemite.