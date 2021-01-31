History Detective: In 1863, Abraham Lincoln set off dancing in Omaha streets

(By the way, this is, to my knowledge, the first recorded instance of a hangover in Omaha, preserved for posterity in “Their Man in Omaha, The Barker Letters, Vol. I.”)

Did it really take two weeks to get the momentous news of the executive order of Nov. 17 to Omaha? I uncovered in the Library of Congress archive an intriguing correspondence that may shed light on this. On Nov. 23, 1863, John Dix, president of U.P., wrote to Lincoln:

“Sir: If the Engineers are ready, it is proposed to break ground on the Pacific Rail Road, on the 1st or 2nd day of next month, at some point in Nebraska, through which, under the Act of Congress, the line will pass. This inauguration of the work will be followed up by early measures to complete, as soon as possible, the grading of one hundred miles of road … In view of the vastness of the enterprise, and its probable influence upon the political and commercial prosperity of the country, it would be gratifying to receive a communication from you to be read on the occasion.”

Dix received an answer dated Dec. 1 from Lincoln’s private secretary, John Hay, as follows: