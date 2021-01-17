History Detective: Lewis and Clark penned the first chapter in Omaha's history

When I began writing Omaha History Detective columns for The World-Herald last September, I jumped right in with the tale of a rogue bison that wore out Buffalo Bill’s patience and ended up as buffalo burgers in a downtown restaurant. Those events happened in 1906.
Lately, I have been musing about where I might start if I wanted to do a chronological history of Omaha. (I don’t.) Of course, the geographical space on the Earth’s surface now occupied by the city has existed for a few billion years. But what happened back then must have been pretty boring in real time.
Instead, the recounting of Omaha’s history should begin, as a practical matter, with the first events that we have a reliable written record of that took place on this soil. Here goes.
When the United States signed the Louisiana Purchase Treaty, effective on the 30th of April, 1803, President Thomas Jefferson had already recommended to Congress an exploratory and scientific expedition to the West, and had gotten approval of his request for $2,500 to finance it.
Capt. Meriwether Lewis, Jefferson’s private secretary, was appointed to organize and head the expedition, and Capt. William Clark was chosen to be second-in-command. Their party of 43 men, christened the Corps of Discovery, set off up the Missouri River on May 14, 1804.
Right from the start, written records were required to be kept by both captains and the four sergeants on board, and it is estimated that more than a million words have survived, including some original writings discovered as late as 1966. Even so, a significant part of the journals kept by Capt. Lewis are thought to be missing.
On July 22, 1804, the Expedition stopped on the Iowa side of the Missouri to get organized, and established Camp White Fish about 10 miles north of the mouth of the Platte River. On the 27th of July, they set off again, and had covered 10½ miles when they saw and examined a curious collection of mounds on the western side of the Missouri. (Lewis and Clark called it the south side.) This was almost certainly a Native American burial ground on the site of present-day Omaha.
About five miles farther, they struck camp at a place which would correspond to today’s Carter Lake. Of course at that time the lake didn’t exist, as it was still part of a pronounced loop in the Missouri River.
As far as I know, these particular events are the first recorded on the soil which was to become the city of Omaha. (I welcome evidence of any earlier instances.)
The next day the party set off for a council that had been planned with chiefs of the Otoe tribe and a few of the Missouri. It was Aug. 3, 1804, when the Corps had its first organized meeting with the Native Americans on a high plain they called “Councell Bluff” — approximately where Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, 16 miles north of Omaha, exists today. There they told the gathered natives of their new “Great Father” in Washington, made promises of protection, and advised them on conduct with Americans. The news went down a little better with a “Drop of milk,” as one of the journals put it. It was better known as firewater, and it was to remain a potent tool for negotiations in future powwows.
It is somewhat ironic that the present town of Council Bluffs sits on the Iowa side of the river where no councils took place. The name Kanesville was abandoned in favor of Council Bluffs by special charter of the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 19, 1853. In fact, there was apparently some silly bitterness about its name, as recounted in “Early and Authentic History of Omaha,” a promotional booklet published in 1870.
In the booklet, Capt. Lewis Bissell is quoted as blustering that it was “a great outrage that the legitimate name of that place [Nebraska’s Council Bluff] should be transferred across the river, some seven miles into Iowa.” He went on to submit that “the Legislature of Nebraska ought to retransfer the original name of Council Bluffs to its former position, now called Omaha.”
Of course, the seriousness of outbursts like this can be gauged by the booklet’s introductory puffing, which includes this sentence: “As an evidence of the enterprise and energy of a people, it [Omaha] stands unrivaled in the annals of nations; while it challenges the admiration of the world for growth as wonderful as it is unparalleled.” (Greater Omaha Chamber, please take note!)
If Capt. Bissell was annoyed in the 1860s, think how infuriated he would have been if present on May 28, 1936, at the dedication of the Lewis and Clark Monument at Rainbow Point in Council Bluffs. According to The World-Herald of May 29, 1936, this new semicircular concrete memorial purported to commemorate the historic exploits of Lewis and Clark in “exploring the Louisiana Purchase, and their council here on July 30, 1804, with the Otoe and Missouri tribes.”
Our postcard shows the monument shortly after its dedication. It was extensively renovated between 1987 and 1993, but is still located across the river just opposite Eppley Airfield.
During my recent drive to check out the monument, I was prepared to sneer at the Bluffian claims made there. Instead I was pleasantly surprised to find that its displays of historical data showed exactly where the council with the tribes took place, and gave the correct Aug. 3, 1804, date. Generally, all the displays are supported by the Expedition’s journals and are accurate in almost every respect. (The only glitch is a typo in one label that refers to events as happening in “1884” rather than 1804.)
Visitors to the monument might assume that Lewis and Clark’s first council with the Native Americans took place on that particular bluff, but the historical information available there should correct that assumption. The sculpted murals are impressive and the view is spectacular! Nice job, Council Bluffs!
For the record, in 1904 the Nebraska State Historical Society commemorated the 100th anniversary of that Lewis and Clark council by placing an engraved boulder on the bluff where it actually happened. According to a fascinating new book by Jeff Barnes, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze,” it was the first historical marker to be placed in Nebraska.
Next week: The Boat and The Arrow
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He writes weekly for The World-Herald. Reach the Omaha History Detective through his editor, chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094.