History Detective: Lewis and Clark penned the first chapter in Omaha's history

Right from the start, written records were required to be kept by both captains and the four sergeants on board, and it is estimated that more than a million words have survived, including some original writings discovered as late as 1966. Even so, a significant part of the journals kept by Capt. Lewis are thought to be missing.

On July 22, 1804, the Expedition stopped on the Iowa side of the Missouri to get organized, and established Camp White Fish about 10 miles north of the mouth of the Platte River. On the 27th of July, they set off again, and had covered 10½ miles when they saw and examined a curious collection of mounds on the western side of the Missouri. (Lewis and Clark called it the south side.) This was almost certainly a Native American burial ground on the site of present-day Omaha.

About five miles farther, they struck camp at a place which would correspond to today’s Carter Lake. Of course at that time the lake didn’t exist, as it was still part of a pronounced loop in the Missouri River.

As far as I know, these particular events are the first recorded on the soil which was to become the city of Omaha. (I welcome evidence of any earlier instances.)