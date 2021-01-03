History Detective: 'Omaha,' a scandalous poetical effusion

Harold told of a reference to “Omaha,” the poem, he had found in the June 23, 1869, Omaha Weekly Republican newspaper. I was able to get microfilm of that issue and transcribe its editorial headlined “ANOTHER THRUST AT OMAHA,” which reads in part:

“The Chicago Times of the 12th contains a poetical effusion abusive of Omaha, and full of the most scandalous libels upon the character of this city. The closing lines, after exhausting the catalogue of epithets, are as follows:

‘And if it lies upon your way, For God’s sake, reader, go around it.’ ”

Now here was a real game-changer! Maybe the Chicago Times had named its author? Unfortunately, Becker gave no indication that he had followed up by looking for the Times issue indicated. I wondered if it were possible to get a copy of a Chicago newspaper that old. Thanks to Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, hadn’t everything been incinerated in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871?