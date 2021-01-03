History Detective: 'Omaha,' a scandalous poetical effusion

At last, I have solved my oldest and coldest case!
Any lingering mystery involving the celebrated poem originally entitled “Omaha” is soon to be swept away. It all began 151 years ago, when a jaded journalist jotted a jocular jingle describing our beloved city.
In the 1980s and ’90s, when I gave slide shows about the history of Omaha, I would recite all six verses of the poem that begins, “Hast ever been to Omaha,” and ends with, “For God’s sake, reader, go around it.” That last line invariably got a chuckle from the audience, especially when I had relatives in attendance.
After reciting it so many times, I became intrigued by the poem’s shadowy history. I knew it had been published by Harper’s Magazine in September 1869, but without a title or an author’s name. (See our accompanying illustration.) Because it had become a staple of Omaha history, I wanted to find out much more about it.
I am greatly indebted to the late Harold W. Becker for putting me on the right track.
For many years, Harold had been Omaha’s most prolific “history detective,” writing more than 500 columns for the Omaha Sun. His work has been underappreciated.
In 1985, when I first saw a copy of his Jan. 23, 1975, “History in Photos” article entitled “Omaha was muddy in 1869,” I was eager to follow up on a scoop he revealed there.
Harold told of a reference to “Omaha,” the poem, he had found in the June 23, 1869, Omaha Weekly Republican newspaper. I was able to get microfilm of that issue and transcribe its editorial headlined “ANOTHER THRUST AT OMAHA,” which reads in part:
“The Chicago Times of the 12th contains a poetical effusion abusive of Omaha, and full of the most scandalous libels upon the character of this city. The closing lines, after exhausting the catalogue of epithets, are as follows:
‘And if it lies upon your way, For God’s sake, reader, go around it.’ ”
Now here was a real game-changer! Maybe the Chicago Times had named its author? Unfortunately, Becker gave no indication that he had followed up by looking for the Times issue indicated. I wondered if it were possible to get a copy of a Chicago newspaper that old. Thanks to Mrs. O’Leary’s cow, hadn’t everything been incinerated in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871?
Nevertheless, in October 1985, I requested an inter-library loan of the microfilm of the Chicago Times for years 1861 to 1870 from the Illinois State Library in Springfield. I was almost breathless when I finally got the film, threaded it, and spooled to the issue of June 12, 1869. My heart sank when I saw there was no such poem in the paper that day. But I enjoy browsing old newspapers, so I forwarded the film slightly and began looking for anything that might be interesting. And hallelujah! On page 3 of the Chicago Times for Monday, June 14, 1869, the word “Omaha” caught my eye. At the bottom of the page was “Omaha,” a poem of nine verses, written by someone who called himself “Khaled.”
In lieu of a postcard, our illustration is an image of the complete poem, lifted directly from the Chicago Times. I am reasonably certain that this is the first time the original and entire poem has been published in 151 years. It is as old as the first transcontinental railroad tracks, but without the accumulated mileage.
As elated as I was with the discovery of the complete poem, I was disappointed that the poet’s identity was still an unsolved mystery. “Khaled” was an obvious pen name, but might contain a clue to the real author. The word can be translated from Arabic as meaning “eternal.”
The attribution of the poem to John Godfrey Saxe, a poet and politician from Vermont, has been accepted from time to time, even up to the present. Frank J. Burkley, writing in his 1934 book, “The Faded Frontier,” categorically states that Saxe wrote the scurrilous poem in his hotel room during a stay in Omaha on Sept. 16, 1869.
Since it’s undeniable that “Omaha” was published in a Chicago newspaper on June 14, 1869, it’s clear that Burkley’s case for Saxe’s authorship is downright unsupportable – almost a Saxe offense. (Forgive me, but this pun on his name is not unprecedented. Anticipating the poet’s visit to Omaha in 1869, an editor for the Daily Herald wrote: “[W]e know that the whole town will fall into a unanimous giggle at the bare mention of the name of Saxe.”)
Was one of Omaha’s earliest historians right in championing an obscure newspaperman as the poem’s rightful author? The greatest impediment to making a case for this talented wordsmith has been his extreme obscurity. And were it not for his eccentricities, he would probably be long forgotten. In my next installment, I will reveal my choice and close the case.
Next week: Glimpses of a hypergraphic wanderer.
