History Detective: Omaha puzzles over its 'Mystery Girl'

Right after Christmas, Pearl Smith of Council Bluffs, who was missing and had been potentially identified as Mystery Girl, was found to have run off to Hollywood and was working as one of “Mack Sennett’s Bathing Beauties.” I recommend scoping them out on YouTube. One of them may be our wayward Pearl, although never were any of the beauties mentioned by name by the Keystone Studios.

By summer 1920, Miss Massette and the “man friend” who had allegedly threatened her had not been located. But on July 24, the Council Bluffs Nonpareil broke a story proclaiming that it had solved the identity of the Mystery Girl. She was Alice Massette all right, but her real name was Marie Donnelly, and she was “the mastermind of a band of criminals” from Toledo, Ohio.

Then, two days later, Detective Andrew “Jay” Trapp of the Omaha Police surprised everyone by arresting Lester Dale Mann on suspicion of the murder of Alice Massette. Yes, this was the very Mann who had, in 1917, jilted Miss Massette, and married her rival, thus inciting Alice’s wrath and the spiteful white slavery charge she brought against him.

In July 1920, Mann had been working as a waiter at the Fontenelle Hotel and, when made aware that he was wanted, had turned himself in to Detective Trapp. (A classic Mann-Trapp, I guess.)