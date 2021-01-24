History Detective: The boat, the Arrow and a lesson in pronouncing 'Omaha'

A substantial steamboat, christened “General Marion” for a legendary warrior in the American Revolution, was purchased in Illinois. It reached Council Bluffs that September, but didn’t start operating regularly until the following year.

On March 16, 1854, a traveling delegation of the Omaha tribe concluded a treaty with officials in Washington, D.C., and parted with all but 300,000 acres of their Nebraska homelands for an estimated 17.8 cents an acre. Included in this cession was land which was very soon to become the city of Omaha.

Between 1825 and 1882 there were 15 such cessions made by Native American tribes in Nebraska alone. The Omaha tribe was the only one to retain ownership of any territory in Nebraska, though they were reduced to occupying a small reservation in Dakota County. Later they were compelled to share it with the Winnebago tribe of Wisconsin.

Omaha, as a geopolitical entity, became a reality when pioneer Alfred D. Jones applied for the establishment of a United States post office for “Omaha City.” On May 6, 1854, the request was granted in Washington City, and Jones was appointed postmaster. From this moment can be counted the founding of Omaha. It is worth noting that on that day there was nothing here but a ferry boat landing.