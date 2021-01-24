History Detective: The boat, the Arrow and a lesson in pronouncing 'Omaha'

The Louisiana Purchase was, of course, an immensely important event in America’s geographical and political history. Yet it is still largely misunderstood by most Americans.
In paying $15,000,000 to Napoleon’s France, the U.S. did not buy the 530 million acres of territory then called Louisiana. Rather, for the majority of the area, what the U.S. purchased was the tacit agreement of the European powers to abstain from interfering in “negotiations” with the rightful inhabitants to annex and occupy it.
The ownership of the land remained with the various Native American tribes until acquired by the U.S. through treaties or public sales. Invariably these “treaties” proceeded from intimidation or worse.
In 1853, the Omaha tribe’s homeland consisted of 5 million acres in northeast Nebraska, including those on which the city of Omaha would be built. In mid-1853, a few eager opportunists living in Council Bluffs jumped the gun and staked illegal claims on the fertile plateau directly across the Missouri River.
In the words of early Omaha historian Alfred Sorenson, “The Indians were made uneasy by these encroachments” and the Bureau of Indian Affairs ordered these claims vacated. Remarkably, its commands were obeyed.
One squatter who was not deterred was William D. Brown of Council Bluffs. In 1850, he had initiated his manually operated flatboat ferry service, the Lone Tree, to handle Gold Rush traffic heading to California. Now, with visions of the city which would occupy the Nebraska side, Bill Brown formed, on July 3, 1853, the Council Bluffs and Nebraska Ferry Company.
A substantial steamboat, christened “General Marion” for a legendary warrior in the American Revolution, was purchased in Illinois. It reached Council Bluffs that September, but didn’t start operating regularly until the following year.
On March 16, 1854, a traveling delegation of the Omaha tribe concluded a treaty with officials in Washington, D.C., and parted with all but 300,000 acres of their Nebraska homelands for an estimated 17.8 cents an acre. Included in this cession was land which was very soon to become the city of Omaha.
Between 1825 and 1882 there were 15 such cessions made by Native American tribes in Nebraska alone. The Omaha tribe was the only one to retain ownership of any territory in Nebraska, though they were reduced to occupying a small reservation in Dakota County. Later they were compelled to share it with the Winnebago tribe of Wisconsin.
Omaha, as a geopolitical entity, became a reality when pioneer Alfred D. Jones applied for the establishment of a United States post office for “Omaha City.” On May 6, 1854, the request was granted in Washington City, and Jones was appointed postmaster. From this moment can be counted the founding of Omaha. It is worth noting that on that day there was nothing here but a ferry boat landing.
Postmaster Jones took to carrying what little mail there was in his hat. In the next three weeks he finished building a rudimentary post office. Jones was a surveyor by profession, so he next tackled the task of laying out a city of 322 blocks, each 264 feet square. It’s the same plat of downtown lots in use today.
He shrewdly anticipated the need for an oversized lot of four city blocks, and named it Capitol Square for the envisioned territorial capitol building to come. It’s now the site of Central High School.
From the crest of Capitol Square he laid out Capitol Avenue, a broad boulevard 120 feet wide, descending the steep slope to the muddy Missouri River.
At this juncture, Omaha needed a way to attract settlers and speculators to its newly platted lots. The answer was Omaha’s first newspaper: The Omaha Arrow, touted as “A Family Newspaper Devoted to the Arts, Sciences, General Literature, Agriculture and Politics.”
From start to finish, it was printed at the offices of a Council Bluffs newspaper, The Bugle. There is considerable difference of opinion as to how many issues of the Arrow were published, and when.
The Nebraska State Historical Society was able to microfilm Byron Reed’s collection of the Arrow. To set the record straight, there were 14 issues in all, beginning with Vol. 1, No. 1, issued July 28, 1854. The last issue was Vol. 1, No. 13, of Dec. 29, 1854. (They weren’t published every week.) There was also an Arrow Extra dated Oct. 18, 1854, reporting on the death of Territorial Governor Francis Burt in Bellevue.
Only the No. 6 issue of Sept. 22, 1854, and the Arrow Extra were missing from Byron Reed’s collection. To my knowledge those two issues have never been reproduced or microfilmed. If you have either of these vintage newspapers moldering in your attic, you have an important Omaha history treasure.
In the first issue of the Arrow on July 28, 1854, readers are offered this grammatical tip that has been ignored ever since: “OMAHA!! As many of our foreign friends will be unable to pronounce this word, we will from our Indian Dictionary assist them. The proper pronunciation is O-maw-haw, accenting the middle syllable.”
The Arrow’s No. 1 issue is notable for a prophetic editorial. The writer, thought to be publisher Joe Ellis Johnson of Council Bluffs, seated himself on “the stump of an ancient oak” in the middle of the empty plateau slated to become downtown Omaha, and wrote of his vision:
“To dreamland we went. The busy hum of business from factories and the varied branches of mechanism from Omaha City reached our ears. The incessant rattle of innumerable drays over the paved streets, the steady tramp of ten thousand of an animated, enterprising population, the hoarse orders fast issued from the crowd of steamers upon the levee loading with the rich products of the State of Nebraska, and unloading the fruits, spices and products of other climes and soils, greeted our ears.”
Nebraska became a state in 1867, and Omaha’s population had passed 10,000 before 1870.
