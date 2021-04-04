History Nebraska honors several for history work

LINCOLN — The Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation and a teacher from Chadron will be among those honored by History Nebraska at a special event on Wednesday at the historic Kennard House in Lincoln.

The Champion of History Award will be given to the Genoa Indian School Foundation for its 30 years of volunteer work to collect and preserve the history of the Indian Industrial School in Genoa.

Michael Sandstrom of Chadron will be honored as the outstanding history teacher, for helping students use primary documents to make history fun and interactive.

Others being honored at the event:

Lincoln architect Dan Worth, with the History Nebraska Advocacy Award, for his work preserving historically meaningful buildings throughout Nebraska, including the Dr. Susan Picotte Hospital in Walthill.

Tom McLeay, an Omaha developer, with the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Award, for giving new life to the former Blackstone Hotel in Omaha through a $75 million rehabilitation.

Writer Lisa Lindell of Brookings, South Dakota, with the James L. Sellers Award. She was honored for her article, “The Nebraska Cyclone: Lillie Williams and the Embrace of Sport and Spectacle,” that was published in Nebraska History magazine in 2019.