How Omaha’s long-time political boss Tom Dennison found romance

By the beginning of 1933, the Boss and 58 of his cronies had survived indictments for conspiracy to commit liquor violations. The machine still had enough power to avoid convictions, but it had been exposed in the trial and its key figures were eliminated from office in Omaha’s 1933 elections.

On Sept. 26, 1933, Nevajo and her mother met secretly after hours with officials in the Douglas County Courthouse to resolve her petition for divorce from Tom Dennison. He had previously left Omaha “for his health.” Everything was wrapped up in a few minutes, and Nevajo Truman walked away with her divorce finalized and her maiden name restored.

It was three days later, in her interview with The World-Herald, when she breezily revealed that she had spurned a young Army aviator to marry the Boss, and that rejected suitor had died. She regretted her “May-December” affair, but now she was working on a kiss-and-tell book, and had written about 30,000 words, most of them straight from her daily diary. The title was to be “My Selfish Sacrifice,” and it would be “thrilling and romantic in many places.”

I have not been able to find evidence of any such book, but I am sure that it, or her diary, would be a fascinating addition to Omaha history. Could it be that she was paid not to publish it?