How Omaha’s long-time political boss Tom Dennison found romance

The 1930s did not start well for Tom Dennison, Omaha’s long-time political boss.
In October 1929, the stock market laid an egg. On Jan. 21, 1930, Omaha’s “perpetual Mayor,” Jim Dahlman, died. He had been a critical cog in Dennison’s machine for the last 24 years.
Worst of all, Nebraska’s newly elected attorney general, Christian Sorensen, was turning up the screws on the lax enforcement of vice laws in Omaha.
Prohibition was still in effect across the nation, but had largely been ignored in Omaha since its inception. One of Dennison’s most lucrative businesses was illegal liquor, and now he was facing a major investigation for the first time. As 1930 began, the Great Depression was becoming a reality for Omahans.
At this critical juncture, Dennison, a widower since 1922 and now 71, was fated to meet a young Kewpie doll who would further complicate his life. She bore a remarkable resemblance to Betty Boop, the most recognizable caricature of the Jazz Age flapper.
Her name was Nevajo (pronounced as two words, Neva Jo) Truman, and one day she boldly bopped into Dennison’s office to ask for help in finding a job. Who better to ask than the Boss?
He must have been impressed, because he hired her on the spot to “write letters,” and she became a kind of secretary to him. Before very long, his friends were astounded to learn that the Boss had eloped with Nevajo, and that they had been married on Oct. 27, 1930, in Crown Point, Indiana!
Why go all the way to Crown Point? Well, it’s just east of the Illinois state line near Chicago, and it may have been known to Dennison as a place where an underage girl could marry a septuagenarian without undue inquiry.
Her age at the time was thought to be 17, or maybe, 18. The newspapers were never very clear about it, and everybody just took her word. However, your Omaha History Detective has been able to pin down the birth date of Nevajo Truman. In the 1940 census, she reported her age as 26, and FindAGrave.com corroborates that she was born Nov 26, 1914. On the day that she married Tom Dennison, the Old Gray Wolf of the Third Ward, Nevajo Truman was not yet 16 years old!
A clue to how successful this marriage would be came early. My source for most of these intimate details is the Sept. 29, 1933, Omaha World-Herald, in which Nevajo gave a candid interview about her three-year relationship with the Boss.
She alleged that she and Dennison lived together in his home at 7510 Military Ave. for only three months. After that, she lived with her mother in a house at 2201 Country Club Ave., generously provided by her hubby. However, Dennison often came to her place for lunch and afternoon naps, she said.
It appears that the breaking point in their romance was reached when Nevajo bought a $2,200 car, and had the bill sent to Dennison. When he refused to pay, his undaunted wife asked two deputy sheriffs to accompany her to a local safe deposit box to witness her peel off $2,200 in currency from her stash. It turned out that the $2,200 was only a wee part of the $50,000 or so Dennison settled on her before he died.
By the beginning of 1933, the Boss and 58 of his cronies had survived indictments for conspiracy to commit liquor violations. The machine still had enough power to avoid convictions, but it had been exposed in the trial and its key figures were eliminated from office in Omaha’s 1933 elections.
On Sept. 26, 1933, Nevajo and her mother met secretly after hours with officials in the Douglas County Courthouse to resolve her petition for divorce from Tom Dennison. He had previously left Omaha “for his health.” Everything was wrapped up in a few minutes, and Nevajo Truman walked away with her divorce finalized and her maiden name restored.
It was three days later, in her interview with The World-Herald, when she breezily revealed that she had spurned a young Army aviator to marry the Boss, and that rejected suitor had died. She regretted her “May-December” affair, but now she was working on a kiss-and-tell book, and had written about 30,000 words, most of them straight from her daily diary. The title was to be “My Selfish Sacrifice,” and it would be “thrilling and romantic in many places.”
I have not been able to find evidence of any such book, but I am sure that it, or her diary, would be a fascinating addition to Omaha history. Could it be that she was paid not to publish it?
Boss Dennison was injured in an auto accident in California on Jan. 28, 1934, and died of complications on the following Valentine’s Day. He left no will, and when his estate was probated, Nevajo thought that, notwithstanding her divorce, she should get a piece of it as his widow. The court ultimately rejected her argument, but by that time she had learned that there were no tangible assets remaining anyway. Her attorney declared that “apparently he had given it all away prior to his death.”
Good grief, counselor! Of course. Most of it was given to your client!
Neva Josephine Truman remarried in the 1950s, and lived in Omaha until her death on May 27, 1976. She was buried in Lillis, Kansas. Mysteriously, her gravestone reads “1915 — 1976,” making it appear that she was born a year later than she actually was!
Next week: A grave situation for Omaha.
Bob Marks lives in Omaha, where he sleuths for local history and delights in busting myths and setting the record straight. He credits his hobby to the 75th anniversary in 1984 of his longtime employer, Mutual of Omaha. Marks was curious about what Omaha looked like in 1909, when Mutual began. The findings were so fascinating, it became a quest to uncover more.Weird World-Herald headlines from the archives that leave you wanting more
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!