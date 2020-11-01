How President Ford's Omaha birth home was unknowingly destroyed

On March 19, 1971, a fire severely damaged a three-story Victorian apartment house catty-corner from Omaha’s Hanscom Park, with the loss of one life. The house was subsequently demolished.

No one dreamed that, three years later, it would turn out to have been the birthplace of a president of the United States. If so, the house might have been salvaged and become a national treasure. But we really can’t fault those wrecking ball operators, because Gerald Ford had such an unprecedented journey to the presidency.

It began on July 14, 1913, at 3202 Woolworth Ave., where Leslie Lynch King and his wife, Dorothy, were living in the basement of his parents’ home. That day, Dorothy gave birth to a son, Leslie Lynch King Jr. His father was an Omaha merchant who dealt mainly in wool. We suspect that Mr. King felt somewhat woolly on many a morning, for he was reputedly a heavy drinker and his marriage troubles had been mounting.

Only 16 days after little Leslie’s birth, Dorothy was unhappy enough to pack up the baby and flee to her sister’s home in Oak Park, Illinois. In December, after giving testimony in Omaha that Mr. King had threatened her and the baby with a knife just days after his birth, Dorothy was granted a divorce. Not long after that she moved with her child to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to live with her parents.